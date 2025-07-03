Helium One Global Ltd Announces Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Nishant Dighe as a non-Executive Director of the Company, subject to the completion of due diligence required by the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers (the "AIM Rules") to be undertaken by the Company's Nominated Adviser. A further announcement, including the requisite Schedule 2(g) disclosures required under the AIM Rules for Companies, will be made in due course.

Nishant has an extensive background in engineering and business, holding a Masters in both Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College London, as well as an MBA from Warwick Business School. He has over thirty years of experience across a broad range of organisations, including roles at ExxonMobil, strategic consultancy with Marakon Associates, and as COO and interim CEO of Oslo-listed Panoro Energy. Most recently he served as CEO of RAK Gas, the National Oil and Gas Company of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and as CEO of the RAK Petroleum Authority.

James Smith, Chairman of Helium One, commented:

"I would like to welcome Nish to our Board of Directors. He brings a very considerable wealth of experience and knowledge to our Company, and I have no doubt that he will make a valuable contribution to our development and progress across all our current and future assets."

Nish Dighe commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board at such an exciting time in the Company's journey. I look forward to working with the other Directors and the Management Team to support the Company's strategic ambitions and contribute to its continued growth and success."

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024. The 480km2 ML has now been offered to the Company and was officially accepted in March 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production.

This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

