New TBS Osteo Advanced next-generation software enhances fracture risk detection beyond standard of care in osteoporosis, a silent disease affecting over 32 million Europeans1

TBS Osteo Advanced next-generation software to be rolled-out across Europe

Broad clinical adoption reinforces TBS Osteo leadership in bone microarchitecture evaluation for fracture risk assessment

Subscription-based model offers ongoing services and access to future clinical innovations

Medimaps Group S.A., a global leader in AI-driven bone microarchitecture imaging solutions, announces the European launch of its MDR-cleared next-generation TBS Osteo Advanced software. Following the product launch in the United States last month, this next milestone reflects the company's commitment to advancing osteoporosis detection and bone health management worldwide.

Medimaps' TBS Osteo next-generation software

The TBS Osteo Advanced software delivers refined correction for soft tissue thickness anterior to the lumbar spine, ensuring inclusivity of TBS assessment across a wide range of body phenotypes. It also introduces new system management capabilities, allowing hospitals and healthcare networks to centrally manage the TBS software on their DXA systems fleet, and to standardize workflows across multiple locations. These improvements enhance operational efficiency, streamline clinical processes, and ensure consistent patient care.

TBS Osteo is available through a convenient subscription model, a flexible option providing customers with eligibility for software updates, new features and support services. This approach ensures healthcare organizations stay up to date with the latest innovations in osteoporosis care. Current TBS Osteo users have the possibility to upgrade to the next generation version and to take advantage of the new capabilities.

"The TBS Osteo next-generation software has been developed with busy radiology professionals in mind for a maximum of clinical output with a minimum of logistics. The software is seamlessly integrated into the clinical workflow and performed at time of DXA scan. This approach sets TBS Osteo apart from competition," said Univ. Prof. Dr. Didier Hans, CEO and Co-founder of Medimaps Group. "TBS Osteo delivers within seconds a comprehensive report combining BMD and clinical factors, providing results beyond the standard of care. Adopted by many top hospitals across the world, including in the U.S., DXA and TBS Osteo have become the gold standard to detect and monitor osteoporosis."

Since its initial launch in 2012, TBS Osteo has been widely adopted across the world, to support the assessment and management of osteoporosis. The software is backed by over 1,400 peer-reviewed publications and endorsed by more than 30 national and international osteoporosis assessment and management guidelines.

In Europe, the software has received clearance from the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and remains the only approved medical software for bone microarchitecture evaluation in clinical practice.

Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures. Fractures due to osteoporosis have a devastating impact on millions of people worldwide and result in enormous socio-economic costs to society and healthcare systems.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 32 million Europeans aged 50 or over have osteoporosis. The annual number of osteoporotic fractures across the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom is projected to rise from 4.33 million in 2019 to 5.34 million by 2034 an increase of over 1 million fractures annually¹. Despite the availability of effective treatments to reduce fracture risk, only 1 in 5 patients who experience an osteoporotic fracture are diagnosed or receive appropriate therapy¹.

About Medimaps Group

Founded by medical practitioners and clinical researchers, Medimaps combines Swiss innovation with a global presence to lead in bone health management.? We provide healthcare professionals worldwide with advanced AI-driven software that enables comprehensive bone microarchitecture assessment.

Our passion for musculoskeletal health is underpinned by scientific knowledge, collaborations with world-class academics, clinicians, industry partners, and direct patient engagement. The science behind our cutting-edge imaging applications and clinical evidence forms the core of our company's DNA.?

Medimaps Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has offices in the United States and France. Its U.S. affiliate, Medimaps Group USA LLC, markets the company products and services.

Learn more at www.medimaps.ai

