03.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Top 5 Thermal Camera Manufacturers in 2025 Take 88% Market Share

MUNICH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Yole's Thermal Imaging and Sensing 2024 Market and Technology Report, Teledyne Flir, Raytron, Hikmicro, Lynred, and Seek Thermal together dominate 88 percent of the global infrared thermal imaging market. Notably, Raytron alone holds a 22 percent market share, powered by continuous R&D excellence. Since the introduction of its first 35?µm-pixel-pitch uncooled infrared detector in 2012, Raytron has pushed boundaries with the world's inaugural 8µm (1920×1080) and 6µm (640×512) uncooled infrared detectors in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

Best LWIR Sensor Manufacturer for Automotive Night Vision

Yole reports that 74 percent of new passenger cars are now equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), yet most rely on visible cameras that are vulnerable in darkness, fog, or snow. By contrast, Raytron's AEC-Q100 certified automotive LWIR modules penetrate adverse conditions, providing reliable data at up to 200 meters for ADAS. Additionally, these sensors have already been selected by leading automakers like BYD and Geely for ultra-long-range automotive night vision systems. "Once considered a premium safety add-on, automotive infrared night vision is becoming standard equipment," notes Raytron's Head of Automotive Perception.

Industrial Temperature Measurement: Precision Where Heat Hides Danger

As heat waves strike, monitoring of electrical systems, forests, and gas pipelines grows more urgent. Raytron's handheld thermal camera delivers rapid scans, clear thermal images and sub-50mK sensitivity to enable earlier fault detection, which is critical for predictive maintenance. Further, Raytron's proprietary SWLP packaging offers dust-proof reliability and SMT compatibility, enabling fast, cost-effective mass production for OEMs.

Security and Firefighting: Dual-Spectrum, Round-the-Clock Protection

Unlike traditional CCTV cameras impaired by glare or mist, Raytron's dual-spectrum systems fuse visible and thermal imaging to ensure uninterrupted surveillance. Embedded AI algorithms trigger real-time alarms upon human and animal intrusion, while thermal detection extends up to 20km, ideal for urban security, ports and airports monitoring, perimeter protection, and wildfire prevention.

What Makes Raytron a Top Thermal Sensor Provider?

With deep expertise across infrared, laser and microwave technologies, Raytron has established a vertically integrated supply chain from chips to end-user solutions. Its pioneering SWLP packaging and megapixel resolution not only improve image clarity and detection range, but also lower unit costs, paving the way for broader applications in automotive, industrial, and security sectors. Powered by these capabilities, Raytron delivers reliable thermal sensing solutions that global pioneers rely on for various applications.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-5-thermal-camera-manufacturers-in-2025-take-88-market-share-302497447.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
