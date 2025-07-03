AFT Pharmaceuticals has provided an investor update for Q2 CY25 (Q1 FY26), summarising material progress made across its global expansion and R&D-driven growth strategy. The highlight of the period was the launch of Maxigesic IV/Combogesic IV in Canada, marking the beginning of direct sales in North America. This, along with the expanded licensing and profit-share agreement with Hikma in May 2025 (to include distribution of Combogesic Rapid in the US), provides AFT with a solid foundation to expand its footprint in these key global markets. The period also saw notable R&D progress including a pre-investigational new drug (IND) filing with the FDA for AFT's antibiotic eyedrop targeting resistant ocular infections (eg MRSA), and preparations for filings related to its strawberry birthmarks topical (pre-IND) treatment and the Phase-III ready novel injectable iron therapy. A paediatric study of Maxigesic IV is also planned, which could expand the addressable patient populations.

