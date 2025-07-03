Upgrade Your Kit This Prime Day with Lexar Products at Great Prices!

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to announce fantastic deals on a range of high-performance storage and memory products. From 8th to 11th July, shoppers will have the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the great deals for up to 23% off and significantly upgrade the storage capacity and performance of their devices, including cameras, drones, action cameras, smartphones, PCs, and more.

For content creators, the Lexar ES3 Portable SSD Blue offers reliable data transfers with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s,[1] making it an ideal choice for backing up photos and videos. The Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub serves as an all-in-one creative solution, perfect for mobile photographers and videographers who need to capture and manage content on the go. Meanwhile, the Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD provides secure storage with a unique magnetic design for easy attachment, ensuring your data remains safe while you're moving. Take advantage of exclusive discounts of up to 20% on these products to significantly enhance your workflow and efficiency, making your creative process more convenient than ever.

For action cameras and drones users, the Lexar Blue microSD card delivers the speed and capacity needed to transfer files and capture outdoor adventures. The SILVER PLUS microSD card is perfect for recording Full-HD and 4K videos, ensuring exceptional performance and reliability for all filming needs. Additionally, the SILVER SD, SILVER PRO SD, and SILVER CFexpress 2.0 Type A cards offer advanced speed and capacity options, catering to the needs of professional photographers and videographers who require high performance and reliability in their workflows. During Prime Day, enjoy discounts of up to 21% on these memory cards, providing an excellent opportunity to upgrade your storage solutions.

PC enthusiasts can elevate their systems with the Lexar EQ790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD, featuring impressive sequential read speeds of up to 7000MB/s.[1] For those who demand exceptional performance, the Lexar NM1090 PRO PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD delivers read speeds of up to 14000MB/s,[1] making it an outstanding choice for intensive workloads. Gamers can also enhance their gaming experience with Lexar memory products. The THOR RGB DDR5 6000 CL38 memory kit offers lightning-fast performance and customizable RGB lighting, while the ARES RGB DDR5 6000 CL30 is tailored for hardcore gamers, providing superior performance with its premium aluminum heat spreader. During Prime Day, upgrade your setup with these components, available at discounts of up to 23%.

During the promotional period, customers will enjoy great deals on those select Lexar products. Visit Lexar Amazon Store and the official website to take advantage of these limited-time offers.

Disclosures

[1] Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary.

About Lexar

For more than 29 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

