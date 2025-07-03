H2SITE has been awarded the EIC (European Innovation Council) Accelerator program for a project aimed at deploying a first-of-its-kind ammonia cracking unit capable of producing 1 ton of high-purity hydrogen per day. The system is based on H2SITE's proprietary palladium-based membrane reactor technology, which enables the simultaneous catalytic decomposition of ammonia and selective hydrogen separation within a single unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702142283/en/

Ammonia Cracker using Membrane Reactor Technology

This breakthrough technology offers several compelling advantages over conventional ammonia cracking processes:

Lowest Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) from ammonia due to high efficiency and integrated operation

Reduced energy consumption, operating at significantly lower temperatures (400-450 °C) than traditional cracking methods (typically 600-800 °C)

High-purity hydrogen output, compliant with ISO 14687 Grade D, suitable for direct use in fuel cells and industrial applications

Compact and modular design, facilitating decentralized hydrogen production close to demand centers

The ammonia cracking system will serve as a demonstration plant, aiming to validate the commercial and operational readiness of H2SITE's integrated membrane reactor approach at an industrially relevant scale, with the goal of advancing the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.

"This project represents an important milestone for the development of our technology. It enables the next steps toward commercializing our units for industrial sectors, energy hubs (such as ports and large-scale distribution centers), and onboard maritime applications," said Andres Galnares, CEO of H2SITE.

As the hydrogen economy develops, efficient solutions for transporting low-carbon hydrogen are essential. Ammonia is a promising hydrogen carrier due to its high volumetric energy density and existing infrastructure, and more than 20 million tons of ammonia are transported by ship every year. Advances in ammonia cracking technology such as H2SITE's integrated membrane reactor will be an enabler to making this pathway competitive, enabling large-scale, flexible hydrogen supply chains.

About H2SITE

H2SITE, founded in 2020, is a technology company specializing in the on-site production and separation of high-purity hydrogen. The company utilizes exclusive palladium-alloy membrane reactor technology to efficiently convert various feedstocks including ammonia, methanol, and syngas into hydrogen. Additionally, H2SITE enables the separation of hydrogen from low-concentration gaseous mixtures for applications such as salt caverns or geologic hydrogen. By decentralizing hydrogen production through innovative ammonia cracking and separation solutions, H2SITE addresses the challenges of cost-effective hydrogen transportation and storage, significantly reducing associated costs and emissions.

(www.h2site.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702142283/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Andrés Galnares, CEO of H2SITE:?

andres.galnares@h2site.com