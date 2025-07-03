This Prime Day, there's only one device you need to remember: the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist. Celebrated for its premium design, outstanding performance, and effortless usability, Tineco's flagship floor washer is now available at the exceptional price of €599 instead of €899 the lowest price of the year, valid until July 11

Engineered to make cleaning faster, more effective, and even enjoyable, the S9 Artist vacuums and washes at the same time, while automatically adjusting its power based on dirt levels thanks to its intelligent iLoop sensor. Its ultra-slim cleaning head (just 12.85 cm) slides easily under furniture, and the DualBlock Anti-Tangle system prevents hair from wrapping around the brush. After each use, the roller rinses and dries itself automatically no manual maintenance required

The S9 Artist detects dirtier areas and adapts in real time, vacuuming and washing in a single pass to save valuable time, especially on hard floors. Its streamlined shape reaches forgotten corners, under couches and cabinets. And with its sleek, modern design, it's a device you won't want to hide.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist is available now for €599 on the Tineco Amazon Store and the official Tineco web store. Enjoy an extra 6% discount with the promo code: TINPRIME25

Offer valid until July 11, 2025.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

Contacts:

Chris.lxg@tineco.com