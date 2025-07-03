The new E-Mobility Attractiveness Index from BearingPoint and the Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI) reveals a shift in the global EV market: Chinese brands are gaining ground, and German manufacturers are defending their home turf. China leads the market in the global comparison, with the US, Germany, and especially France trailing.

As battery electric vehicles (BEVs) reach similar levels of technological maturity worldwide, other factors are now decisive in shaping market attractiveness and influencing consumer purchasing decisions. The new 2025 E-Mobility Attractiveness Index by BearingPoint and the Handelsblatt Research Institute compares for the first time the four major auto markets: China, France, Germany, and the US. The index aims to assess how BEVs are perceived in each market based on objective data and country-specific surveys of drivers and to identify the key factors influencing market success.

China leads the index with a score of 133.5 points (baseline 100), followed by the US (114.4), Germany (108.4), and France (94.6). The technological foundation of available BEVs including range, charging speed, and energy consumption has become increasingly similar across models in all four countries. As a result, competition is shifting away from the technology itself toward infrastructural and policy frameworks, as well as brand trust.

"China's lead is strategically grounded but not insurmountable. It stems from years of political initiatives, massive support for domestic automakers, targeted market regulation, and consistent technology transfer. Europe can remain competitive if it creates innovation-friendly frameworks, keeps international markets accessible to European manufacturers, regulates and promotes more swiftly, and maintains its focus on quality, digitalization, and sustainability," says Sven Jung, Director of Economic Analysis Financial Planning at the Handelsblatt Research Institute.

Charging infrastructure determines everyday usability

The importance of charging infrastructure is particularly evident. In China and Germany, BEV customers benefit from a high density of public charging stations, which provide reliable coverage not only in urban areas but also across rural regions. In contrast, France and the US have a patchy charging network especially in rural areas and large cities without access to private charging which significantly limits everyday usability and, thus, market penetration.

"For a charging infrastructure to be truly usable in everyday life, two key factors are essential. First, it must be so well-developed that drivers no longer need to plan routes around charging stations. And second, fast-charging points are crucial to ensure that charging itself doesn't result in significant time loss," comments Sven Jung.

Monetary aspects are crucial, but are heavily influenced by policy

The index results also show that while monetary factors, such as vehicle prices and electricity costs, remain central to purchasing decisions, they are heavily influenced by policy. In China, electric vehicles are especially affordable due to government subsidies, low electricity prices, and cost advantages from mass production. In contrast, high electricity costs and the removal of purchase incentives in Germany reduce BEV market attractiveness. Moreover, high EU tariffs weaken the competitiveness of Chinese models. In response, manufacturers like BYD and Leapmotor are investing in production facilities in Europe.

"Price, incentives, and power: e-mobility will only reach the mass market when purchase incentives, charging infrastructure, and fair electricity prices come together and here, also governments have a role to play. In Germany, for example, a targeted reintroduction of purchase premiums, tax incentives to regulate electricity prices, and a rapid expansion of the charging network could have a significant short-term impact. In the medium term, promoting affordable BEV models, combined with OEM innovation and scaling, as well as investment in semiconductors, battery cell production, recycling, and the development of local value chains, will be key," explains Manuel Schuler, Global Leader Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing at BearingPoint.

Trust is also a critical but often underestimated success factor

Trust in manufacturers also plays a central role, especially in international brand comparisons. In all four examined markets, domestic brands perform best: BYD in China, Renault in France, VW in Germany, and Tesla in the US. With 155.9 points, BYD achieved the highest individual score in the Attractiveness Index. However, these brands lose significant attractiveness in foreign markets, highlighting the strong influence of regional brand loyalty and trust on purchase decisions. Chinese manufacturers like BYD and MG, despite their technological maturity, struggle with image issues in Europe. The trust advantage of German brands particularly in the premium segment remains a strategic asset, though it is increasingly under pressure, especially among younger and more brand-agnostic consumers.

"Chinese OEMs are technically competitive, but they need to build trust through better branding and a reliable local presence. Successful market entry requires a long-term commitment, competitive pricing, a strong understanding of local customer needs, and a market-specific brand strategy. Only then can they translate their technical quality into actual market success," says Manuel Schuler.

About the Study

The E-Mobility Attractiveness Index was developed in 2024 by BearingPoint and the Handelsblatt Research Institute for the German market. It reflects the attractiveness of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to potential buyers within a given market. In 2025, the index was also calculated for China, France, and the US.

The index is based on a survey of drivers in each country regarding trust in manufacturers' quality promises and perceptions of digital innovation, along with objective parameters such as price, range, charging speed, electricity costs per 100 kilometers, and charging station density. These factors are weighted differently according to their importance in the purchasing decision. The evaluation includes vehicle models from various manufacturers that are either currently in demand or expected to be relevant in each country, representing a range of price segments. A portion of the manufacturers VW, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Tesla, and BYD (not available in the USA) is identical across all four countries.

