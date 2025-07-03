Swiss-regulated AMINA Bank expands its stablecoin offering, providing RLUSD custody and trading to start

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA Bank"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today becomes the first bank globally to directly support Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin valued one-to-one to the US dollar, offering a blend of stability, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. At launch, custody and trading services will be available to AMINA clients holding RLUSD, establishing a foundation for expanded services in the coming months.

AMINA and Ripple join forces.

Myles Harrison, Chief Product Officer of AMINA Bank, said: "At AMINA Bank, we are committed to integrating cutting-edge products so that our clients may best-navigate and adopt digital assets in their day-to-day activities. We are proud to be the first bank to support RLUSD and to provide our clients with access to one of the most anticipated digital assets in the market. Ripple's commitment to transparency and compliance make them ideal collaborators as we continue our mission to expand institutional-grade digital asset services."

With a market capitalisation exceeding $440 million as of June 2025 RLUSD is gaining momentum as a compliant and trusted asset for institutions seeking stablecoin exposure. As a FINMA-regulated institution, AMINA will enable its client base of professional investors, institutions, and corporations to access Ripple's stablecoin ecosystem with the security and governance clients expect from a traditional banking partner.

AMINA Bank's RLUSD offering comes amid a surge in demand for regulated stablecoins. With the acceleration of institutional adoption and demand for regulated solutions, AMINA has established itself as an essential infrastructure provider at crypto's critical inflection point. As the first bank globally to offer its clients access to RLUSD, AMINA Bank continues to deliver the latest digital economy trends to its diverse individual, institutional and corporate client base.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM to Advise on Investments or Credit, Arrange Deals in Investment, Arrange Credit and Arrange Custody for Professional Clients as defined in the Conduct of Business ("COBS") Rulebook. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category. AMINA was most recently recognised as Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com.

About Ripple USD (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is Ripple's USD-denominated stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of one US dollar. RLUSD is issued natively on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, and is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents, redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. RLUSD enables real-time, secure, compliant payments and easy fiat to stablecoin on/off ramps for exchanges, fintechs, crypto onramps, and more.

Standard Custody, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs and the issuer of RLUSD, is chartered and supervised by NYDFS as a limited purpose trust company it is required to be backed 100% by highly liquid, short-term, transparent reserves. Standard Custody adheres to high safety and soundness standards, including NYDFS customer protection and reserve requirements, as well as redemptions with strict SLAs.

