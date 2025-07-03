Norway has introduced fiscal incentives for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy communities, exempting solar power sharing within a single industrial site from electricity taxes and grid fees. The Norwegian government announced it has defined planned regulatory changes to allow surplus renewable power from plants up to 5 MW to be shared within industrial areas. The new provisions will exempt related PV or renewable energy systems from electricity taxes and grid fees. "The exemption from electricity taxes and grid fees will increase the profitability of PV systems and other forms of renewable ...

