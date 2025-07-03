Tanium Strengthens European Cybersecurity Credentials, Demonstrates Further Commitment to French Customers

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), today announced that it received the Certification de Sécurité de Premier Niveau (CSPN) from L'Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d'information (ANSSI), France's national cybersecurity authority. This certification, in the 'Security Administration and Supervision' category, confirms that the Tanium on-premises platform meets France's robust and rigorous cybersecurity standards.

After a comprehensive security evaluation by an accredited third-party assessor, Tanium received the ANSSI CSPN certification (ANSSI-CSPN-2025/04) for its on-premises platform. The certification was undertaken in response to growing market demand and is part of Tanium's broader strategy to align with European regulatory frameworks. It is valid for three years.

"Achieving CSPN certification is a critical step in our mission to support European organisations with trusted, secure technology," said Jerome Warot, Area Vice President of Solution Engineering at Tanium. "As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, it's essential that our customers in France, and across Europe, can rely on solutions that meet the highest standards. This certification underscores our commitment to delivering real-time visibility and control to complex IT environments around the world."

Through the CSPN-BSZ mutual recognition agreement between ANSSI and Germany's Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI), the validity of the certification extends to Germany and further enhances Tanium's position as a trusted technology vendor in Europe.

"This certification is a testament to Tanium's long-term investment in France," said Dagobert Levy, Vice President, EMEA South at Tanium. "We are proud to contribute to the strengthening of France's cybersecurity ecosystem and to provide our customers with a platform that meets the highest standards of certainty, trust and resilience."

To learn more about Tanium's security certifications and how Tanium AEM supports European organisations, visit: www.tanium.com/about/security/.

