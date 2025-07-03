Anzeige
03.07.2025
New research by Alpharmaxim applies behavioural science to identify and understand prescribing choices in neurogenerative diseases - and highlights the need to optimise them

ALTRINCHAM, England, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new study, published in PLOS One, has uncovered key behavioural factors influencing how medications are prescribed to people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The findings raise important questions about clinical decision-making, and the need for more targeted strategies in managing complex neurological conditions, including Parkinson's Disease.

Conducted by Alpharmaxim and Aston University, Birmingham as part of a Knowledge Transfer Partnership, this first-of-its-kind study is one of the most comprehensive investigations into prescribing behaviours in neurodegenerative diseases to date. The research identified 3,099 articles, of which 53 were analysed for data extraction.

56 factors that influence prescribing behaviour were identified, categorised into patient, HCP or healthcare system groups, and mapped onto TDF (Theoretical Domains Framework) and COM-B (Capability, Opportunity, Motivation-Behaviour) models.

Findings indicate that prescribing decisions are influenced by capability, opportunity and motivation - including factors such as clinical understanding, lack of resources or medication availability, and beliefs about the consequences of treatment. With the use of behavioural models, these factors can be appropriately targeted to help optimise prescribing decisions.

This study is part of a three-part research programme that aims to address key challenges in clinician decision-making. The first paper, published in BMJ Open, identified key factors influencing habitual prescribing choices in Parkinson's and examined the behavioural determinants behind them. Another paper, a quantitative cross-sectional study exploring the likelihood of HCPs prescribing new or novel medications to patients, is close to publication.

"We're answering the call to provide more theory-informed research behind the processes that optimise decision-making," says Emma Begley, lead author. "Without robust mechanisms, behaviour-change interventions are just guesswork. Our efforts to consolidate evidence from the literature form a solid counterpoint to our other two papers examining the behavioural determinants behind prescribing."

"Many health organisations are investing in behavioural change," says William Hind, CEO at Alpharmaxim. "However, many lack a robust framework behind their processes. We've developed a structure that shows how behavioural science can inform the earliest stages of drug discovery and help decision-makers move beyond habitual prescribing choices."

With the incidence and prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases growing worldwide, treatment choices need to be optimised to help healthcare systems cope with stretched resources. This evidence-based approach will support the identification of techniques to improve prescribing behaviour.

The full study is available at https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0322324. For media enquiries, please contact Shelley Will (shelley.will@alpharmaxim.com).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719901/Alpharmaxim_brain.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719902/Alpharmaxim_Behaviour_Changing_Logo.jpg

Alpharmaxim logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-research-by-alpharmaxim-applies-behavioural-science-to-identify-and-understand-prescribing-choices-in-neurogenerative-diseases--and-highlights-the-need-to-optimise-them-302496819.html

