Zensai Launches Cranked Up: A Bold New Docuseries Spotlighting Denmark's Women's Cycling Underdogs as They Pursue Success

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced the launch of Cranked Up, a powerful new docuseries that follows the journey of Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law, a fearless women's cycling team. Produced by Zensai, the series gives viewers an unfiltered look at the grit, ambition, and relentless drive of a women's team pushing for professional recognition, with the goal of sparking broader conversations about visibility, equality, and growth.

"Being able to be a mentor that I never had for younger cyclists is a huge part of what makes this journey so rewarding," said Olympian Michelle Andres, rider for Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law. "We want to be the role models that we never had ourselves."

Debuting alongside the men's Tour de France, one of the most watched sports events in the world, Cranked Up shifts the spotlight to the growing world of women's cycling. Zensai and Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law are redefining what's possible in women's cycling in Denmark and beyond, through the power of technology, determination, teamwork, and human potential. This collaborative project captures the highs and lows of that mission, from training to building community support and navigating the pressures of performance.

"The Zensai docuseries goes hand in hand with our mission as a team, which is to help talented athletes develop themselves and reach their limits," said Torkil Høg, Team Manager. "It is fantastic that the project showcases this journey and illustrates the hard work, passion, and love for cycling which all riders are fueled by. You spend a lot of your spare time on a cycling team like this, but being just a tiny part of the development of all the talented riders makes it all worthwhile."

With emotional storytelling and cinematic visuals, the series is already drawing comparisons to the incredible success of "Welcome to Wrexham," for its behind-the-scenes access and underdog spirit. But Cranked Up brings something new: a powerful focus on women defying expectations and fighting for their place in a professional arena that has historically left them behind.

"At Zensai, we're passionate about Human Success and development in every form. Whether it's in the workplace or on the road, this team's journey resonated deeply with us," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "Cranked Up isn't just about cycling; it's about believing in your authentic purpose, elevating everyone around you, and rewriting the story of what's possible for women in sports."

The project underscores Zensai's broader mission of transforming dedication into achievement, whether through professional learning, personal development, or athletic ambition. Cranked Up is a call to action to champion Human Success wherever it lives. With new episodes released weekly, the series is set to be one of the summer's most compelling stories and a celebration of women writing their own legacy in sports.

Just as Zensai empowers organizations to unlock their teams' full potential, we're proud to support these incredible athletes as they pursue greatness in the world of cycling. Experience the power of human potential in action and watch the official trailer here.

About Zensai

Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

