Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zensai Launches Cranked Up: A Bold New Docuseries Spotlighting Denmark's Women's Cycling Underdogs as They Pursue Success

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensai, the only AI-powered learning, employee engagement, and performance management platform built on Azure and integrated into Microsoft 365 and Teams, today announced the launch of Cranked Up, a powerful new docuseries that follows the journey of Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law, a fearless women's cycling team. Produced by Zensai, the series gives viewers an unfiltered look at the grit, ambition, and relentless drive of a women's team pushing for professional recognition, with the goal of sparking broader conversations about visibility, equality, and growth.

In Photo: Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law

"Being able to be a mentor that I never had for younger cyclists is a huge part of what makes this journey so rewarding," said Olympian Michelle Andres, rider for Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law. "We want to be the role models that we never had ourselves."

Debuting alongside the men's Tour de France, one of the most watched sports events in the world, Cranked Up shifts the spotlight to the growing world of women's cycling. Zensai and Team Sydbank Quooker Njord Law are redefining what's possible in women's cycling in Denmark and beyond, through the power of technology, determination, teamwork, and human potential. This collaborative project captures the highs and lows of that mission, from training to building community support and navigating the pressures of performance.

"The Zensai docuseries goes hand in hand with our mission as a team, which is to help talented athletes develop themselves and reach their limits," said Torkil Høg, Team Manager. "It is fantastic that the project showcases this journey and illustrates the hard work, passion, and love for cycling which all riders are fueled by. You spend a lot of your spare time on a cycling team like this, but being just a tiny part of the development of all the talented riders makes it all worthwhile."

With emotional storytelling and cinematic visuals, the series is already drawing comparisons to the incredible success of "Welcome to Wrexham," for its behind-the-scenes access and underdog spirit. But Cranked Up brings something new: a powerful focus on women defying expectations and fighting for their place in a professional arena that has historically left them behind.

"At Zensai, we're passionate about Human Success and development in every form. Whether it's in the workplace or on the road, this team's journey resonated deeply with us," said Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer at Zensai. "Cranked Up isn't just about cycling; it's about believing in your authentic purpose, elevating everyone around you, and rewriting the story of what's possible for women in sports."

The project underscores Zensai's broader mission of transforming dedication into achievement, whether through professional learning, personal development, or athletic ambition. Cranked Up is a call to action to champion Human Success wherever it lives. With new episodes released weekly, the series is set to be one of the summer's most compelling stories and a celebration of women writing their own legacy in sports.

Just as Zensai empowers organizations to unlock their teams' full potential, we're proud to support these incredible athletes as they pursue greatness in the world of cycling. Experience the power of human potential in action and watch the official trailer here.

About Zensai
Zensai, the only Human Success Platform, seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Teams and is powered by AI. Our mission? To unlock human potential worldwide. With a global presence spanning 60+ countries and millions of users, Zensai revolutionizes employee development, engagement, and performance management. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, we redefine success metrics, offering a best-practice framework and solution for learning, engagement, and performance that is delivered in the Microsoft 365 environment. Driven by AI, designed for productivity, and aligned with your unique workflow, Zensai is a G2 leader, named a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor, and ranked no. 94 on TIME's 2024 World's Top EdTech Companies list. Learn more at www.zensai.com

Media Contact:
Lynsey Rose
Head of Global Communications
lrose@zensai.com

Zensai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723905/Cranked_Up_Zensai.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145971/Zensai_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zensai-launches-cranked-up-a-bold-new-docuseries-spotlighting-denmarks-womens-cycling-underdogs-as-they-pursue-success-302497399.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.