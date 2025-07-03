Bizcap announces Luxembourg launch, marking first step in Europe expansion

LUXEMBOURG, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global alternative lender Bizcap has announced its launch into Luxembourg, establishing its first operational footprint in continental Europe.

Following its success in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, Bizcap EU brings its cash flow friendly funding model to the Luxembourg market. The company provides loans ranging from €5,000 to €500,000, with approvals made within 2 days and funding available within 3 days. Repayment options are designed to suit business needs, offering daily or weekly repayment flexibility and early repayment discounts of up to 35%.

"Our entry into Luxembourg is just the beginning of Bizcap's European expansion," said Albert Gahfi, Co-CEO of Bizcap Europe. "We've experienced tremendous success in markets like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, where our fast, flexible financing solutions have helped thousands of SMEs thrive. With this proven track record, we are confident that Luxembourg will be no different. We're committed to bringing the same level of support to businesses here, and with a strong local team in place, we're excited to build on our global success as we scale our operations across Europe."

Bizcap's approach is distinguished by its open-minded underwriting model. Unlike traditional lenders, Bizcap focuses on the overall financial health and performance of a business. The company also specialises in tailored funding, offering support to businesses in a range of sectors-including those navigating tax debts or financial pressure.

The expansion is led by Laura Schlag, Managing Partner for Europe, who is based in Luxembourg.

"We're thrilled to launch Bizcap in Luxembourg and begin our European journey. Being a local, I understand the market and the needs of SMEs here," said Laura. "We're committed to supporting SMEs across the region, and we know there's a real need for faster, more accessible funding options. Right now, we're focused on building a strong local team and attracting best-in-class talent to support our European launch and ensure the same scalable growth we've seen in our other locations.'

Zalman Blachman, Co-CEO of Bizcap EU, added:

"Laura's appointment reflects our commitment to building the right foundations in every market we enter. Her legal background and deep understanding of Luxembourg's business landscape position her exceptionally well to lead our expansion into Europe. She's strongly aligned with Bizcap's mission to unlock capital for SMEs who are overlooked by traditional lenders-and that alignment will be key as we grow across the region."

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a leading non-bank business lender providing fast and flexible financing to small and medium-sized enterprises across Luxembourg, the EU, and globally. Headquartered in Australia, Bizcap operates in five countries and has funded more than €1 billion for over 42,000 businesses. Bizcap is committed to providing SMEs with access to capital that supports sustainable growth.

