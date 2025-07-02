Anzeige
WKN: A2PSFR | ISIN: US23804L1035 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QD
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 23:55 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Datadog Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog Inc. (NASD: DDOG) will replace Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 9. S&P 500 constituent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) acquired Juniper Networks on July 2.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 9, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Datadog

DDOG

Information Technology

July 9, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Juniper Networks

JNPR

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
