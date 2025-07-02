ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge") today announced the successful closing of its previously announced merger with Viterra Limited ("Viterra"), marking the creation of a premier global agribusiness solutions company for food, feed and fuel.Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Today is a defining moment for our company and our global team as we complete this transformative business combination. I'm grateful to our colleagues whose energy, collaboration and commitment brought us to this milestone. Together, we've formed a stronger organization with enhanced capabilities and expertise to meet the evolving needs of our customers, maximize value for our stakeholders and fulfill our shared purpose to connect farmers to consumers to deliver food, feed and fuel to the world. Now, we begin the exciting work of bringing our teams and operations together, uniting our strengths to realize the full potential of this combination."Strategic and Financial Benefits of the Combination• Global, Fully Integrated Agribusiness Solutions Company: With Bunge's and Viterra's highly complementary asset footprints, the combined company will be positioned to connect farmers in the world's largest production regions to areas with the fastest-growing consumption.• Enhanced Ability to Meet the Demands of Increasingly Complex Markets: Better balance of value chains across geographies, access to more key origination markets and a diversified agriculture network covering all major crops will enhance the combined company's ability to provide solutions for end customers in any environment.• Proven Management Teams with Track Records of Value Creation: The combined organization brings together two world-class management teams and is well positioned to create meaningful value for all shareholders with its highly compelling financial profile.• Strong Financial Profile: The combination is expected to benefit from significant incremental network synergies across joint commercial opportunities, vertical integration efficiencies, and improved logistics optimization and trading optionality from a larger and broader network. The combined company expects to see relatively more stable cash flows from the larger, more diversified footprint. The improvement in the business risk and credit profile of the combined company is expected to drive capital structure efficiencies and cost of capital benefits.Governance and LeadershipAs previously announced, the combined company is led by Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, and John Neppl, Bunge's Chief Financial Officer. Viterra Chief Executive Officer David Mattiske joins the Bunge Executive Leadership Team in the role of Co-Chief Operating Officer alongside Julio Garros, most recently Bunge's Co-President of Agribusiness. As co-COOs, they will jointly oversee commercial activities including the global commodity value chains, country/regional management teams, renewable fuels initiatives, regenerative agriculture solutions and industrial operations & safety.AdvisorsBank of America Securities served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Bunge throughout the process.About BungeAt Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. As a premier agribusiness solutions provider, our team of ~37,000 dedicated employees partner with farmers across the globe to move agricultural commodities from where they're grown to where they're needed-in faster, smarter, and more efficient ways. We are a world leader in grain origination, storage, distribution, oilseed processing and refining, offering a broad portfolio of plant-based oils, fats, and proteins. We work alongside our customers at both ends of the value chain to deliver quality products and develop tailored, innovative solutions that address evolving consumer needs. With 200+ years of experience and presence in over 50 countries, we are committed to strengthening global food security, advancing sustainability, and helping communities prosper where we operate. Bunge has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Learn more at Bunge.com.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThe Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information to investors. This press release includes forward looking statements that reflect our current expectations and projections about our future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. 