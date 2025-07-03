Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 09:36 Uhr
UPENDS Launches an New Game-changing Open Pod System Vape in Europe

BERLIN, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a pivotal phase of regulatory restructuring and sustainable transformation in the global vaping industry, UPENDS remains steadfast in its long-term commitment to user-centric innovation and uncompromising compliance. The company proudly announces the launch of RAGE in EU market-a revolutionary open-system vaping device-which has successfully secured TPD certification.

popular open pod system RAGE

With its revolutionary 10mL e-liquid pod capacity at the core, RAGE seamlessly integrates the portability of disposables with the cost efficiency and flexibility of open-system devices. Unlike those conventional 2ml-limited disposables or pods, RAGE's 10ml refillable open system-equivalent to a full bottle of e-liquid-eliminates frequent device replacements or refills while reducing the need to carry spare e-liquid or backup units. A single charge delivers nearly twice the usage duration of standard disposables at a fraction of the cost, significantly enhancing economic value and convenience. Powered by a 1000mAh high-capacity battery, RAGE achieves exceptional endurance, eradicating battery life concerns entirely.

Every engineering detail of RAGE originates from UPENDS' rigorous R&D process and extensive user testing, achieving optimal balance among portability, affordability, and performance. Its excellence is amplified by UPENDS' parent company-ALD Group Limited, a global leader in vaporization technology. Since 2009, ALD has pursued its vision of becoming "a world-class Chinese enterprise," leveraging a 10,000? smart manufacturing base and multiple CNAS-certified laboratories. With over 200 specialized R&D professionals, ALD drives continuous breakthroughs in e-liquid formulation, precision atomization control, and advanced material applications-propelling the industry's sustainable advancement.

Learn more about UPENDS® at www.upends.com as well as onInstagram and Facebook.

Contacts:
info@upends.com
www.upends.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722504/RAGE_Open_Pod_System.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upends-launches-an-new-game-changing-open-pod-system-vape-in-europe-302495591.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.