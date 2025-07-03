ARAYA VENTURES ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSE AT $26.3M TO BACK NEXT WAVE OF EARLY-STAGE INNOVATION

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Araya Ventures today announces the final close of its debut fund at $26.3 million, a major milestone for the community-powered Super Angel Fund led by exited entrepreneur and investor Rupa Popat. The fund includes a cornerstone £5 million commitment from British Business Investments, a commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank, co-investing through its Regional Angels Programme.

Araya will back up to 60 pre-seed and seed stage startups across Health, FinTech, Commerce and the Future of Work, with more than half of its current portfolio comprising AI-powered companies.

Recent investments reflect the ambition and impact of the founders Araya supports:

Aeon is revolutionising proactive medicine. As part of a €8.2 million round, Aeon's platform combines whole-body MRI, blood biomarkers, genetic data, clinical expertise and AI to detect over 500 health risks before symptoms appear. With 11 percent of users receiving critical findings and zero false positives, Aeon aims to make this level of healthcare accessible to all through insurer reimbursement.





Research Grid raised a £5 million seed round to transform how clinical trials are run. Its AI-powered platform automates manual workflows, cuts months off trial timelines, and boosts success rates. Customers report 98% efficiency gains, 45% cost savings, and 145% increases in patient engagement.





Stride is building the future of digital-first preventative health, combining diagnostics with personalised coaching across diet, supplements, fitness and behaviour. Co-founded by Olympic medallist Andrew Steele, Stride empowers users to take daily action towards better health.





Capably AI is an autonomous AI management platform helping companies of all sizes integrate automation across teams. It enables employees, regardless of technical background, to streamline routine tasks and co-create their own AI workflows, boosting productivity while preserving human input.

To date, Araya has invested in 16 companies across the UK and Europe, operating with a founder-first, hands-on approach that provides capital and strategic support from day one. The team has now grown to 10, with new offices in London and Dubai, and the appointment of Mitul Ruparelia as General Partner for the Araya Global Fund series.

Beyond venture, Rupa also leads the Araya Investment Academy, the UK's fastest growing angel investment academy, now expanding across Europe, the Middle East and North America. The academy equips a new generation of investors, from executives to entrepreneurs, with the tools and confidence to begin investing in early-stage companies.

