Alter Domus, the leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for alternative investment managers, today announced the release of its whitepaper, Altered States: The Evolution of Tech in Alternatives How RFPs Reveal the Future of Fund Administration. The paper marks the second installment in the firms 'Altered States' series and offers a rare data-driven view into how technology expectations in the alternatives space are rapidly evolving.

Drawing from nearly 300 Requests for Proposals (RFPs) submitted between 2021 and early 2025, Alter Domus applied a proprietary machine learning framework to analyze how investor and manager priorities are shifting across private equity, private debt, real estate, and infrastructure.

"RFPs are no longer simple checklists of operational requirements but roadmaps to the future. Our research confirms that fund administration has moved from a back-office function to a boardroom-level decision," said Mark Magro, Global Head of Sales Operations at Alter Domus.

The growth of alternative investment managers increasingly depends on their ability to digitize, and the expectations placed on fund administrators to support that scale are rising exponentially. Today's RFPs are no longer just operational checklists they are strategic declarations that reflect a broader industry shift toward greater complexity, executive efficiency, and long-term adaptability.

"At Alter Domus, we're focused on truly understanding the evolving needs of our clients," said Jessica Mead, Regional Executive North America at Alter Domus. "As fund managers grapple with growing complexity and new technologies, we're investing in the tools and expertise that help them stay ahead. This report reflects our commitment to using technology not for its own sake, but to deliver smarter, more responsive fund administration."

Key Insights from the Whitepaper Include:

AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) enter the workflow : Tools like natural language processing are now being used to generate investor letters and convert raw performance data into narrative insights

: Tools like natural language processing are now being used to generate investor letters and convert raw performance data into narrative insights Real-time is the new standard : Private equity firms increasingly demand daily visibility into portfolio company KPIs, while private credit managers require real-time credit scoring and risk exposure data

: Private equity firms increasingly demand daily visibility into portfolio company KPIs, while private credit managers require real-time credit scoring and risk exposure data The rise of cyber-resilient infrastructure : 95% of RFPs in 2024 required advanced security protocols, zero-trust architectures, 24/7 threat monitoring, and end-to-end encryption

: 95% of RFPs in 2024 required advanced security protocols, zero-trust architectures, 24/7 threat monitoring, and end-to-end encryption Data democratizing at scale: Managers want more than reports they want self-service dashboards and non-technical analytics tools that enable smarter and faster decisions at every level

