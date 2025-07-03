Outfit7 Unleashes Bold New Era: New Games, New Audiences, And New Talking Tom

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 today unveils a bold roadmap for 2025, featuring three new mobile game releases and a major evolution of the Talking Tom & Friends brand. This ambitious rollout includes the return of two fan-favorite titles and the company's first mobile game specifically designed for kids, marking a strategic expansion for Outfit7.

'While the entire industry is talking about challenges, obstacles, and how hard things are, we're going our own way, the Outfit7 way!' said Jernej Cesen, COO at Outfit7. "Our fans will enjoy three exciting new releases, impactful brand collaborations, and major updates. All of this is part of a bold brand evolution designed to reach and resonate with everyone. This is what it means to go all in."

Outfit7's 2025 roadmap is designed to excite longtime fans and win over a new generation of players. The three new releases are:

My Talking Tom Friends 2: Launching on July 15, this sequel to one of the company's top-performing virtual pet games will be the first to showcase the evolution of the Talking Tom & Friends brand, featuring refreshed character designs and new content. The game has already generated significant excitement, with over 2 million pre-registrations ahead of launch.

Launching on July 15, this sequel to one of the company's top-performing virtual pet games will be the first to showcase the evolution of the Talking Tom & Friends brand, featuring refreshed character designs and new content. The game has already generated significant excitement, with over 2 million pre-registrations ahead of launch. Talking Tom & Friends: World: Arriving this August, this is the brand's first-ever mobile game built specifically for kids. It features an open-ended sandbox experience, and it's the franchise's first ad-free title built around an in-app purchase model.

Arriving this August, this is the brand's first-ever mobile game built specifically for kids. It features an open-ended sandbox experience, and it's the franchise's first ad-free title built around an in-app purchase model. Talking Tom: The original Talking Tom virtual pet game is being fully reimagined! Coming later this year, it promises a nostalgic return to a beloved classic, with enhanced features and an all-new look for Tom.

A Strategic Move Into the Kids Market

Talking Tom & Friends: World represents a major milestone as Outfit7's first game designed specifically for kids, and the first in-app-purchase-driven title in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise. Built with creativity, storytelling, and self-expression in mind, the game features avatar creation and world exploration, all in an ad-free environment.

"We wanted to dedicate a segment of the Talking Tom & Friends universe to kids," explains Cesen. "We believe users deserve fresh, high-quality experiences that span generations-and we want to be there from the very beginning, offering safe, fun, meaningful gameplay."

Talking Tom & Friends: A Brand Evolution

2025 also marks a transformative evolution for the Talking Tom & Friends brand. This isn't just a visual refresh, it's a comprehensive transformation. Fans will notice new character designs, updated visuals, refined voices, deeper storytelling, and a cohesive brand identity across all titles.

With 15 years in mobile gaming and over 25 billion downloads worldwide, the Talking Tom & Friends brand is showing no signs of slowing down-in fact, it's evolving, expanding, and going bolder than ever.

Stay up to date on all upcoming releases and news at www.outfit7.com.

CONTACT: media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723060/Outfit7.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/outfit7-unleashes-bold-new-era-new-games-new-audiences-and-new-talking-tom-302496905.html