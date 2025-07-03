Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Onewater gUG: World's Best Glacier Photos Launch in Global "Walk of Water" Exhibition

Beauty and Peril of Vanishing Glaciers Taking Centre Stage in Onewater's Global Photography Exhibition, Urging Climate Action

NEUÖTTING, Germany, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breathtaking glacier photography features in the international exhibition "Walk of Water", which launches simultaneously this June in Almaty, Delft, and Manila. Amid predictions that up to two-thirds of Earth's glaciers will vanish by 2100, this exhibition offers a stunning visual journey into melting ice worlds, highlighting critical water stories, ingenious local solutions, and the urgent need for global action.

Organised by German non-profit Onewater, with support from UNESCO's World Water Assessment Programme, MPB, the Asian Development Bank, and the City of Burghausen, the 2025 "Walk of Water" showcases a curated collection from highly decorated artists, including World Photography Awards winners and National Geographic explorers. Their powerful images span Alpine peaks, Himalayan communities, and polar expanses, capturing not only the stark reality of receding ice but also vibrant water festivals, indigenous adaptation strategies, and the profound cultural ties to these frozen landscapes-all threatened by a warming planet.

The loss of glaciers means rising sea levels, endangered drinking water and food production, and the disappearance of unique plants, animals, ecosystems and cultural heritage.

"Through these powerful visual narratives, we witness firsthand the challenges faced by the Earth's cryosphere and the richness of cultural heritage tied to water and ice," said Frantisek Ficek, Onewater's Senior Creative Specialist. "It's an alarm bell calling for urgent safeguarding of our glaciers and mountains. We must appreciate them and the nature and people that dwell within them while we still can."

To see more winning entries, please visit: https://onewater.blue/contest/walk-of-water-photo-contest-water-towers-053a54bb

To host an exhibition, please visit: https://walkofwater.org/

- Picture is available at AP -

Contact: Maja Antic
E-Mail: maja@onewater.blue
Telephone: +49 151 41335427

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-best-glacier-photos-launch-in-global-walk-of-water-exhibition-302496998.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
