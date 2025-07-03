MatOrtho: ReCerf Receives its CE Mark, Advancing Access to Ceramic Hip Resurfacing Across Europe

LEATHERHEAD, England, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MatOrtho® is proud to announce that the ReCerf® Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty (HRA) has received its CE mark, confirming compliance with European safety and performance standards. This important milestone expands access to hip resurfacing, enabling wider availability across the UK, Europe and internationally where CE marking supports market access.

"This is more than a regulatory milestone. It represents two decades of focused effort to improve hip resurfacing through an advanced material," said Mike Tuke, Founder of MatOrtho. "That became a possibility with BIOLOX® delta and cooperation with CeramTec A.G. which led in stages to ReCerf - an all-ceramic resurfacing implant that is already delivering excellent results. We're proud to make this more widely available to specialist hip resurfacing surgeons, and patients who want to stay active."

ReCerf is the world's first commercially available ceramic HRA, first approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration in November 2024. Since its initial use in 2018, over 1,600 patients have received the device. Patient-reported outcomes are highly positive, and the revision rate remains very low up to six years.

Made from BIOLOX® delta ceramic, ReCerf eliminates concerns historically associated with metal-on-metal bearings and preserves more of the patient's natural bone. For surgeons, it offers a familiar procedure underpinned by improved materials, and is supported by a company long recognised as the home of modern hip resurfacing.

ReCerf's availability under CE marking is matched by a strong commitment to responsible adoption. MatOrtho supports structured education, careful patient selection, and ongoing clinical monitoring. A peer-led surgeon training programme is already in place to ensure safe and effective use.

This achievement strengthens MatOrtho's strategic growth and reaffirms its leadership in pioneering orthopaedic solutions designed to restore normal joint function and support high level activity.

