Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MatOrtho: ReCerf Receives its CE Mark, Advancing Access to Ceramic Hip Resurfacing Across Europe

LEATHERHEAD, England, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MatOrtho® is proud to announce that the ReCerf® Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty (HRA) has received its CE mark, confirming compliance with European safety and performance standards. This important milestone expands access to hip resurfacing, enabling wider availability across the UK, Europe and internationally where CE marking supports market access.

ReCerf Receives its CE Mark, Advancing Access to Ceramic Hip Resurfacing Across Europe

"This is more than a regulatory milestone. It represents two decades of focused effort to improve hip resurfacing through an advanced material," said Mike Tuke, Founder of MatOrtho. "That became a possibility with BIOLOX® delta and cooperation with CeramTec A.G. which led in stages to ReCerf - an all-ceramic resurfacing implant that is already delivering excellent results. We're proud to make this more widely available to specialist hip resurfacing surgeons, and patients who want to stay active."

ReCerf is the world's first commercially available ceramic HRA, first approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration in November 2024. Since its initial use in 2018, over 1,600 patients have received the device. Patient-reported outcomes are highly positive, and the revision rate remains very low up to six years.

Made from BIOLOX® delta ceramic, ReCerf eliminates concerns historically associated with metal-on-metal bearings and preserves more of the patient's natural bone. For surgeons, it offers a familiar procedure underpinned by improved materials, and is supported by a company long recognised as the home of modern hip resurfacing.

ReCerf's availability under CE marking is matched by a strong commitment to responsible adoption. MatOrtho supports structured education, careful patient selection, and ongoing clinical monitoring. A peer-led surgeon training programme is already in place to ensure safe and effective use.

This achievement strengthens MatOrtho's strategic growth and reaffirms its leadership in pioneering orthopaedic solutions designed to restore normal joint function and support high level activity.

For more information visit: www.ReCerf.com

About MatOrtho:

MatOrtho (formerly Finsbury Orthopaedics) is a global leader in orthopaedic invention and innovation, committed to advancing joint replacement technologies that improve patient outcomes and set new clinical standards.

Website: www.matortho.com/recerf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723889/MatOrtho.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570792/MatOrtho_logo.jpg

MatOrtho® is a UK-based orthopaedic medical devices manufacturer with an excellent heritage and aims to become acknowledged as a pioneering trendsetter in the field of orthopaedic implant devices. We are focused on improving the quality of life of all patients who receive one of our devices by supporting orthopaedic leaders with passion, knowledge and innovation applied dynamically and ethically.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recerf-receives-its-ce-mark-advancing-access-to-ceramic-hip-resurfacing-across-europe-302497194.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.