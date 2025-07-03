Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd.: 2025 Golden Melody Festival Concludes Successfully

Emerging Artists Showcase Creative Energy;

Global Industry Leaders Explore International Trends

TAIPEI, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Golden Melody Festival, executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise, concluded successfully. As the most influential B2B platform in the Mandarin music industry, the festival welcomed nearly 50 professionals and buyers from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia to Taiwan. Through Speed Meeting sessions and the Biz-matching Center, the festival offered a dynamic platform for collaboration. Meanwhile, a series of Conferences delved into global industry developments, helping local professionals connect with international markets.

This year's Conferences gathered leading experts to explore critical topics such as music creation, distribution, and marketing. Notably, Panos A. Panay, President of The Recording Academy (organizers of the GRAMMY Awards), was invited to share insights on the Academy's mission and initiatives. He discussed how artists can adapt to the digital era and expand their reach globally. Emphasizing the GRAMMYs' global vision rooted in the value of "Music Without Borders," Panos encouraged artists worldwide to share their stories in their native languages. He expressed strong confidence in the potential of Taiwanese music and said he looks forward to seeing Taiwanese musicians nominated for GRAMMY Awards in the future-so that the world can hear Taiwan's voice.

The festival kicked off with a vibrant opening event featuring six Best New Artist nominees from this year's Golden Melody Awards: SherryZ, Giyu Tjuljaviya, someshiit, JUD, Kumu Basaw, and Andr, showcasing the explosive stage presence and creative potential of Taiwan's next generation of pop musicians. Next, a three-day Showcase concert series featured nine Taiwanese artists and bands: Misi Ke, Running Youth, Sauljaljui, Makav, Robot Swing, Flesh Juicer, Rhydian Vaughan, Modern Cinema Master, and Fool and Idiot. Joining them were three international acts: Annisya x Song Brothers from Indonesia, Zenbu Kimi no Seida from Japan, and Can't Be Blue from South Korea.

As part of this year's GMA Partnership Program, participating Taiwanese artists have also been invited to perform at overseas festivals, including the Pentaport Rock Festival in Incheon, South Korea (August), CAT EXPO in Thailand (November), and JoyLand Festival in Indonesia (November).

