Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech -2

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech 03-Jul-2025 / 09:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aubagne, July 3, 2025 Half-year liquidity contract statement for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Under the liquidity contract entered into between Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025: -- 35,556 shares -- EUR 5,371,198.80 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,590 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,093 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 341,671 shares for EUR 67,250,964.02 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 335,678 shares for EUR 66,313,031.28 As a reminder: The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account: -- 29,563 shares -- EUR 6,232,769.05 -- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,450 -- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,333 -- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 281,035 shares for EUR 49,893,952.42 -- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 297,764 shares for EUR 53,521,926.85 The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: -- 0 shares -- EUR 10,000,000.00 The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, more safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe. Contact Petra Müller Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.6035 Petra.mueller2@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius.com Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,590 341,671 67,250,964.02 6,093 335,678 66,313,031.28 01/02/2025 23 1,100 204,325.00 17 657 122,694.75 01/03/2025 37 1,700 311,321.00 6 400 74,400.00 01/06/2025 1 100 18,850.00 91 4,643 879,244.91 01/07/2025 6 300 59,181.00 74 3,400 670,888.00 01/08/2025 69 3,200 631,008.00 32 1,800 357,732.00 01/09/2025 40 1,800 360,702.00 47 2,600 523,406.00 01/10/2025 29 1,500 298,545.00 28 1,700 340,527.00 01/13/2025 44 1,729 344,434.09 45 2,800 564,368.00 01/14/2025 48 3,000 612,540.00 51 1,666 345,528.40 01/15/2025 77 3,023 607,502.08 46 3,100 629,827.00 01/16/2025 40 2,178 436,296.96 33 1,600 322,720.00 01/17/2025 38 1,700 334,951.00 30 1,124 223,248.88 01/20/2025 33 1,300 256,529.00 53 2,776 551,174.80 01/21/2025 43 1,600 323,664.00 55 2,850 578,293.50 01/22/2025 24 1,500 309,345.00 61 3,200 661,824.00 01/23/2025 67 3,200 661,376.00 53 3,000 624,540.00 01/24/2025 45 2,400 498,720.00 62 2,350 490,633.00 01/27/2025 71 2,701 560,349.46 41 2,300 479,918.00 01/28/2025 29 1,500 340,800.00 76 4,800 1,100,400.00 01/29/2025 127 5,300 1,182,854.00 77 4,200 944,370.00 01/30/2025 52 3,460 786,250.40 88 3,200 730,912.00 01/31/2025 55 3,100 695,423.00 35 2,100 472,731.00 02/03/2025 84 3,741 815,163.90 44 3,100 679,148.00 02/04/2025 98 4,502 973,917.66 40 2,200 477,070.00 02/05/2025 36 1,707 364,854.18 40 2,000 428,940.00 02/06/2025 56 3,600 763,380.00 50 2,701 573,827.45 02/07/2025 50 2,200 465,652.00 31 2,000 424,500.00 02/10/2025 52 2,300 488,244.00 45 2,523 536,692.56 02/11/2025 46 2,660 563,334.80 44 2,477 525,941.41 02/12/2025 73 4,000 857,760.00 74 3,599 777,995.83 02/13/2025 40 2,400 512,352.00 65 3,000 642,840.00 02/14/2025 61 3,170 673,339.70 32 1,600 340,720.00 02/17/2025 31 1,233 256,698.27 16 800 166,752.00 02/18/2025 66 2,600 538,122.00 39 2,011 417,141.73 02/19/2025 39 2,699 553,456.94 28 1,789 368,605.56 02/20/2025 68 3,000 615,420.00 92 5,150 1,060,385.00 02/21/2025 86 4,700 963,030.00 32 1,900 390,279.00 02/24/2025 63 3,350 680,117.00 36 2,200 448,184.00 02/25/2025 44 2,150 435,482.50 23 1,200 243,576.00 02/26/2025 49 2,900 592,093.00 54 3,700 758,648.00 02/27/2025 85 2,891 578,431.28 32 1,685 338,567.05 02/28/2025 73 2,899 573,190.28 57 2,715 537,841.50 03/03/2025 73 3,800 743,774.00 48 2,500 491,150.00 03/04/2025 111 5,300 1,021,257.00 16 700 137,151.00 03/05/2025 26 1,740 339,822.00 100 4,900 965,349.00 03/06/2025 53 2,600 509,886.00 88 4,541 896,756.68 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,590 341,671 67,250,964.02 6,093 335,678 66,313,031.28 03/07/2025 100 5,000 967,650.00 42 2,059 399,260.69 03/10/2025 100 4,663 887,089.12 29 1,600 306,560.00 03/11/2025 85 4,534 847,948.68 51 2,800 530,712.00 03/12/2025 15 1,000 189,760.00 109 5,900 1,129,083.00 03/13/2025 46 2,700 523,827.00 35 2,600 506,272.00 03/14/2025 47 2,300 447,511.00 70 3,500 682,675.00

03/17/2025 13 1,100 216,799.00 74 3,700 732,119.00 03/18/2025 54 2,900 579,739.00 65 2,850 571,539.00 03/19/2025 71 3,900 774,150.00 24 1,349 268,073.28 03/20/2025 63 4,100 808,971.00 52 2,856 565,802.16 03/21/2025 77 3,200 617,152.00 77 3,200 619,264.00 03/24/2025 66 3,400 662,898.00 59 3,100 606,484.00 03/25/2025 65 3,400 651,032.00 42 3,100 595,603.00 03/26/2025 68 4,713 881,378.13 11 1,000 188,420.00 03/27/2025 50 2,680 493,039.60 43 3,100 573,066.00 03/28/2025 55 3,180 592,720.20 53 3,700 691,567.00 03/31/2025 84 3,800 689,016.00 15 1,300 236,496.00 04/01/2025 59 3,200 592,032.00 56 3,200 595,200.00 04/02/2025 65 3,700 654,715.00 50 2,900 517,969.00 04/03/2025 95 5,500 977,405.00 41 2,604 471,766.68 04/04/2025 71 3,200 541,600.00 16 1,400 241,542.00 04/07/2025 109 6,100 924,150.00 57 4,200 649,110.00 04/08/2025 10 700 112,000.00 78 6,000 960,780.00 04/09/2025 124 6,600 1,034,748.00 26 1,900 300,219.00 04/10/2025 4 400 63,152.00 101 4,029 698,991.21 04/11/2025 36 2,600 415,142.00 63 3,800 611,648.00 04/14/2025 24 1,700 283,594.00 80 3,772 632,300.36 04/15/2025 23 1,600 274,080.00 51 3,600 620,100.00 04/16/2025 - - - 104 6,796 1,254,201.80 04/17/2025 76 4,500 832,950.00 44 1,600 297,856.00 04/22/2025 23 1,400 264,306.00 85 5,670 1,085,294.70 04/23/2025 35 1,900 377,739.00 102 4,600 921,886.00 04/24/2025 51 2,913 582,658.26 28 1,700 341,972.00 04/25/2025 56 2,700 546,156.00 41 2,500 507,850.00 04/28/2025 69 4,287 859,286.28 64 3,500 704,795.00 04/29/2025 32 2,012 405,538.72 50 2,900 587,511.00 04/30/2025 23 1,700 349,214.00 41 2,000 411,760.00 05/02/2025 16 800 166,840.00 43 1,800 376,830.00 05/05/2025 28 1,500 318,585.00 27 1,800 383,346.00 05/06/2025 51 2,700 571,806.00 38 2,400 510,000.00 05/07/2025 82 4,942 1,018,842.72 14 800 165,424.00 05/08/2025 38 2,115 429,598.80 28 2,000 408,160.00 05/09/2025 30 1,873 382,447.87 46 2,100 431,571.00 05/12/2025 74 4,100 814,342.00 58 4,400 886,072.00 05/13/2025 34 2,100 428,253.00 56 3,000 613,590.00 05/14/2025 47 2,600 528,788.00 38 2,400 490,392.00 Buy side Sell side Number of Number of Traded volume in Number of Number of Traded volume in executions shares EUR executions shares EUR Total 6,590 341,671 67,250,964.02 6,093 335,678 66,313,031.28 05/15/2025 103 5,150 1,027,219.00 37 2,100 421,260.00 05/16/2025 79 3,700 736,855.00 57 3,500 698,600.00 05/19/2025 44 3,200 641,280.00 58 3,300 664,059.00 05/20/2025 62 3,200 636,288.00 43 2,608 520,895.84 05/21/2025 76 3,420 673,500.60 49 2,700 533,385.00 05/22/2025 78 3,200 623,712.00 20 1,100 215,171.00 05/23/2025 88 5,200 1,002,092.00 51 3,100 601,772.00 05/26/2025 11 475 92,064.50 35 1,000 193,960.00 05/27/2025 34 1,905 369,951.00 52 2,600 505,830.00 05/28/2025 51 3,100 598,517.00 40 2,159 417,399.47 05/29/2025 40 2,420 471,198.20 49 2,641 517,820.87 05/30/2025 47 2,600 501,670.00 41 2,700 522,612.00 06/02/2025 60 2,629 496,802.13 19 1,400 265,104.00 06/03/2025 20 1,400 264,740.00 22 1,400 264,964.00 06/04/2025 33 2,027 383,163.81 43 2,700 513,054.00 06/05/2025 53 3,300 638,418.00 52 2,700 525,204.00 06/06/2025 57 3,100 596,533.00 41 2,900 560,309.00 06/09/2025 48 2,800 543,816.00 51 2,700 526,176.00 06/10/2025 17 1,000 196,170.00 92 4,805 946,008.40 06/11/2025 26 1,300 258,700.00 70 3,692 742,055.08 06/12/2025 68 2,900 581,479.00 48 2,401 485,074.03 06/13/2025 85 3,608 722,934.96 47 2,199 443,670.24 06/16/2025 38 1,792 353,991.68 50 2,900 579,391.00 06/17/2025 38 2,200 441,980.00 24 1,200 242,556.00 06/18/2025 36 1,800 352,836.00 32 1,700 333,778.00 06/19/2025 22 946 185,661.96 44 2,200 438,394.00 06/20/2025 33 1,800 365,238.00 36 1,600 326,096.00 06/23/2025 130 4,954 970,736.30 17 1,000 196,330.00 06/24/2025 25 1,400 280,266.00 74 4,000 802,840.00 06/25/2025 47 2,600 521,612.00 46 2,600 525,850.00 06/26/2025 45 2,300 466,854.00 69 4,004 818,537.72 06/27/2025 46 2,200 449,438.00 37 2,127 437,353.74 06/30/2025 45 2,500 510,850.00 43 1,600 328,944.00

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Avenue de Jouques 13781 Aubagne France Phone: +33 44 284 5600 E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com Internet: www.sartorius.com ISIN: FR0013154002 Euronext Ticker: DIM AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2164718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

