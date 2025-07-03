WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Late Filing of Q2 Interim Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, BC" July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSXV:WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") announces that today it was unable to meet the June 30, 2025, deadline to file its interim financial statements, the related management's discussion and analysis and the related officer certifications for the six month period ended April 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Interim Filings"), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company is unable to file the Interim Filings prior to the required deadline as its CFO, Pam Saulnier, has gone on medical leave. The Company is in the process of hiring new accounting personnel and an Interim CFO to assist it with completion of the Interim Financials as soon as possible. It is anticipated that the Interim Filings will be completed and filed on SEDAR+ before the end of August 2025.



In connection with the Company's inability to file the Interim Filings on time, the Company applied, and received approval, for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").



Until the Company files the Interim Filings, it will comply with the guidelines set out in Part 3(10) of NP 12-203. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases.



While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares. However, the MCTO will prohibit the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer from trading securities of the Company for so long as the Interim Filings are not filed. Additionally, the Company will be prohibited from directly or indirectly issuing or acquiring securities from insiders or employees of the Company until such time as the Interim Filings and all continuous disclosure filings have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted.



Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the timing of completing and filing of the Interim Filings. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.