State-run THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) has signed a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) to supply 184. 08 MW from India's first variable-speed pumped storage project (PSP) at Tehri, Uttarakhand. The project is designed to support grid flexibility and renewable energy integration. From pv magazine India State-run hydropower company THDCIL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government of Gujarat and GUVNL for 184. 08 MW of clean power from India's first variable-speed pumped storage project at Tehri, Uttarakhand. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...