03.07.2025
Taiwan Television Enterprise: «The 36th Golden Melody Awards»

Trout Fresh Crowned Best Male Singer(Mandarin), Waa Wei Named Best Female Singer(Mandarin)

International Superstar MISIA Delivers a Stunning Performance

TAIPEI, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 36th Golden Melody Awards Ceremony, executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise, concluded successfully. Often dubbed the "Grammy Awards of Mandopop," this year's event saw someshiit takes home the Best New Artist Award for his album "A FOOL." His electrifying performance at the pre-ceremony Golden Melody Festival Showcase left a deep impression on the judges. Meanwhile, Siri Lee swept three major awards - Best Female Singer(Taiwanese), Best Taiwanese Album, and Album of the Year - for her album Suí. By blending Taiwanese lyrics with a hint of French accent, she crafted a unique sonic experience that captivated the judges.

Trout Fresh [left] wins Best Male Singer(Mandarin); Waa Wei [right] wins Best Female Singer(Mandarin) / Photo: TTV

Hip-hop artist Trout Fresh, previously nominated for Best Vocal Group at the 35th Golden Melody Awards, earned his first-ever win as Best Male Singer(Mandarin). His album "GOOD SOUND WITH ATTITUDES" also took home Best Mandarin Album, with the judges praising its refined and layered hip-hop rhythms. Waa Wei, who previously won Best Female Singer(Mandarin) at the 31st Golden Melody Awards, claimed the title once again with her album "Ordeal by Pearls," solidifying her place among the top artists in the industry.

MISIA performing at the Golden Melody Awards Ceremony / Photo: ©?Rhythmedia

The awards ceremony featured a breathtaking performance by Japanese international superstar MISIA, who performed two of her iconic songs, "Kibouno Uta" and "To Tomorrow." With her rich and powerful voice, she delivered an emotionally charged performance that filled the venue with warmth and strength. Her stage presence was mesmerizing, drawing the audience into a deeply healing musical atmosphere. MISIA not only conveyed love and hope through her vocals but also touched every heart with her heartfelt and moving performance, earning thunderous applause.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723629/Trout_Fresh__left__wins_Best_Male_Singer_Mandarin___Waa_Wei__right.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723630/MISIA_performing_Golden_Melody_Awards_Ceremony_Photo___Rhythmedia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-36th-golden-melody-awards-302497553.html

