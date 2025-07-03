Anzeige
WKN: A2DJE5 | ISIN: US92840M1027
Tradegate
03.07.25 | 10:01
159,00 Euro
+0,35 % +0,55
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 10:36 Uhr
Vistra appoints Kim Jenkins as Group Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra, a leading provider of essential business solutions that help organisations to invest and grow efficiently and compliantly across the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Jenkins as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kim Jenkins succeeds Simon Webster who has served as CEO since 2022. Simon will leave the company on 4 July, returning to Europe to be with his family.


Kim previously served as Group CEO of Tricor and following its merger with Vistra, became Chief Operating Officer in January 2024. Having successfully integrated the two businesses the company is now in the next phase of its operating cycle and Kim's expertise in delivery, client excellence and innovation will be invaluable as she leads Vistra through its growth journey.

Kim's career spans financial services, technology, and data, with leadership roles across Africa, Australia, India, and Europe. Her previous experience includes serving as Group COO of SAI Global and CEO of its Property and Assurance Divisions.

Dominique Cerutti, Chairman, comments, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Simon for his leadership in bringing Vistra and Tricor together, and for establishing the strategy and plan to deliver on our ambitions. The Board is committed to accelerating the execution of this strategy under Kim's leadership."

Speaking on Kim's appointment as CEO, Dominique said, "Having worked with Kim closely over the past few years, the Board is impressed by Kim's results-oriented approach, her ability to drive change at speed, and her strength in leading a high performing leadership team capable of accelerating growth and delivering value for all our stakeholders."

Simon Webster states, "It has been a privilege to lead Vistra. We have made real progress, and I am proud of what we have achieved. With a clear strategy, the formation of two market-leading businesses focused on Corporates and Funds, and an incredible team of over 9,000 colleagues, I look forward to seeing Vistra go from strength to strength."

Kim Jenkins, Group CEO, adds, "As CEO of Vistra I look forward to working with our leadership team and all Vistra colleagues to build on the strong foundations that Simon has laid, and to lead Vistra to the next level. Our focus will be on propelling Vistra to an industry-leading position and continuing to support our clients across the globe with their own growth journeys, providing deep expertise with corporate and fund solutions that make operating a global business feel seamless and borderless. I would like to thank Simon for his values-led leadership, and I wish him every success for the future."

About Vistra

Vistra is a leading provider of essential business services to help companies and private capital funds grow across the entire business and investment lifecycle.

Here at Vistra, our purpose is progress. As a close ally to our clients, our role is to remove the friction that comes from the complexity of global business. We partner with companies and private capital managers along the corporate and private capital lifecycle. From HR to tax and from legal entity management to regulatory compliance, we quietly fix the operational and administrative frustrations that hamper business growth. With over 9,000 experts in more than 50 markets, we can accelerate progress, improve processes, and reduce risk, wherever your ambition takes you.

For more information about Vistra, visit vistra.com

Vistra logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723638/Kim_Jenkins___Group_CEO___Vistra.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483732/Vistra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vistra-appoints-kim-jenkins-as-group-chief-executive-officer-302497406.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
