WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 10:36 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Little

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300MS535KC2WH4082

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)



GB0006436108

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares - dividend reinvestment

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£13.16 per share

11

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-01

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
