Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QK1R | ISIN: KYG4987A1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 77V
Düsseldorf
03.07.25 | 09:30
0,492 Euro
+5,13 % +0,024
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JACOBIO PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACOBIO PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4880,54511:58
0,4920,54011:12
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 02:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jacobio Pharma: Jacobio's IND for Phase I/II Clinical Trial of BET Inhibitor JAB-8263 in Autoimmune Diseases has been Accepted

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) announced that it has submitted the Phase I/II Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its BET inhibitor JAB-8263 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in China and has been accepted. According to new regulatory guidelines, the review of JAB-8263's IND application is expected to be completed within 30 working days

Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio, said: "Autoimmune diseases affect 5%-9% of the global population. Currently, the majority of therapies are monoclonal antibodies administered intravenously, with only a few oral drugs approved. Through our internal translation research and discovery efforts, we intend to expand the therapeutic value of our BET inhibitor from oncology to autoimmune diseases, ultimately benefiting a broader patient population."

Previously, Jacobio has completed phase I clinical trials of JAB-8263 for solid tumor and hematological malignancies in both China and the United States. Data presented at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting showed that JAB-8263 demonstrated good tolerability.

About JAB-8263

JAB-8263 is an orally administered, highly potent BET inhibitor independently developed by Jacobio Pharma. Its safety and pharmacokinetics have been evaluated in early phase trials in China and the United States. JAB-8263 was well tolerated and exhibited a favorable PK profile. Jacobio is investigating the potential of JAB-8263 in solid tumors and autoimmune diseases.

About Jacobio Pharma

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to providing breakthrough treatments for patients. With an induced allosteric drug discovery platform, the company's core projects focus on the KRAS pathway. The company envisions becoming a global leader in research and development, fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Jacobio's R&D centers are in Beijing, Shanghai (China), and Boston (USA). Clinical trials are conducted at over 180 sites in China, more than 30 sites in the USA, and over 10 sites across several European countries. For more information, please visit: http://www.jacobiopharma.com

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.