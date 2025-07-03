Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 10:48 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Giant Leap Digital: How the Wealthy Really Think: New Podcast Series Reveals 60% of UK Wealth Will Be Female-Controlled by 2025

Giant Leap Digital's "In Conversations With..." Features Family Office Executives and Luxury Innovators Sharing Data-Driven Insights on $67 Trillion Wealth Transfer

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning luxury digital marketing agency Giant Leap Digital today launched "Giant Leap: In Conversations With...", a six-part podcast series revealing how 423,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide are reshaping luxury consumption patterns.

In Conversations with... Giant Leap Digital

The series features exclusive data from industry leaders managing billions in assets, including Kate Forsyth (Hundle Family Office) confirming 60% of UK wealth will be female-controlled by 2025, and sustainability expert Kay Carmichael revealing 61% of luxury consumers say sustainability influences purchases.

"These conversations expose the $67 trillion wealth transfer already underway," said Ben Lilly, Founder of Giant Leap Digital. "A 21-year-old is disrupting automotive investment through Instagram with 310,000 followers, while family offices pivot toward female wealth control. This isn't speculation - it's documented reality."

Key Findings Include:

  • Ultra-luxury skincare customers spending £12,000+ annually prioritize digital touchpoints
  • Investment cars beating traditional markets through social media education

Featured experts include Michael Guyatt (formerly 111 Skin), Harry Edworthy (Auto Folio), and Naomi Heaton (The Other House), hosted by former Bentley Motors Content Marketer Niki McMorrough.

"Family offices are tokenizing whisky casks while Gen Z builds NFT collections," added Forsyth. "Traditional wealth management models are obsolete."

The weekly series launches today on Spotify, Youtube, and https://www.giantleapdigital.co.uk.

About Giant Leap Digital
Giant Leap Digital, named Best High-End Digital Marketing Agency 2025 - UK, specialises in luxury digital marketing connecting brands with high-net-worth audiences through proprietary data intelligence. The Mayfair-based agency's clients span superyachts to private banking, achieving measurable results in traditionally opaque markets.

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-5XiDwGCV_58SXkNbebtzODiKNQP5MIT
Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1KZXU9WGDns2BM6BIGhBU4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723659/Giant_leap_digital_spotify.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-the-wealthy-really-think-new-podcast-series-reveals-60-of-uk-wealth-will-be-female-controlled-by-2025-302497557.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
