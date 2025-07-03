Giant Leap Digital: How the Wealthy Really Think: New Podcast Series Reveals 60% of UK Wealth Will Be Female-Controlled by 2025

Giant Leap Digital's "In Conversations With..." Features Family Office Executives and Luxury Innovators Sharing Data-Driven Insights on $67 Trillion Wealth Transfer

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning luxury digital marketing agency Giant Leap Digital today launched "Giant Leap: In Conversations With...", a six-part podcast series revealing how 423,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide are reshaping luxury consumption patterns.

The series features exclusive data from industry leaders managing billions in assets, including Kate Forsyth (Hundle Family Office) confirming 60% of UK wealth will be female-controlled by 2025, and sustainability expert Kay Carmichael revealing 61% of luxury consumers say sustainability influences purchases.

"These conversations expose the $67 trillion wealth transfer already underway," said Ben Lilly, Founder of Giant Leap Digital. "A 21-year-old is disrupting automotive investment through Instagram with 310,000 followers, while family offices pivot toward female wealth control. This isn't speculation - it's documented reality."

Key Findings Include:

Ultra-luxury skincare customers spending £12,000+ annually prioritize digital touchpoints

Investment cars beating traditional markets through social media education

Featured experts include Michael Guyatt (formerly 111 Skin), Harry Edworthy (Auto Folio), and Naomi Heaton (The Other House), hosted by former Bentley Motors Content Marketer Niki McMorrough.

"Family offices are tokenizing whisky casks while Gen Z builds NFT collections," added Forsyth. "Traditional wealth management models are obsolete."

The weekly series launches today on Spotify, Youtube, and https://www.giantleapdigital.co.uk.

