Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 10:54 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Italian Exhibition Group: ITALY, SIGEP WORLD 2026: IT'S GELATO WORLD CUP YEAR, PIZZA (R)EVOLUTION IS BACK, INDIA AS GUEST COUNTRY

www.sigep.it/en

RIMINI, Italy, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gelato World Cup, the only competition in the world that sees the world's best gelato masters up against each other; and the Juniores Pastry World Cup, where pastry's young talents will be among the top international events at SIGEP World 2026 - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, in Italy, at Rimini Expo Centre from Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th January. The spotlights will also be on pizza with Pizza (R)evolution, a project capable of divulging new synergies between ingredients, technologies and consumption formats, as well as on coffee thanks to Innovation Bar, an immersive area that will describe the evolution of the global coffee shop.

Photo of the previous edition of SIGEP WORLD

SIGEP World, the international event organized by Italian Exhibition Group, showcases the very best of gelato, pastry, chocolate, coffee, bakery and pizza.

India, nominated as Guest Country at the 2026 edition, will play a key role.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO IEG, announced: "In 2025, the show hosted 1,300 exhibiting brands from 33 countries in 30 halls, welcoming an audience of professionals from 160 countries. For 2026, the internationalization strategy has been strengthened even further."

Marco Carniello, CBO IEG, added: "It will begin on November 6th at the Italian Embassy in Madrid with the SIGEP World roadshow aimed at the Spanish foodservice business community." Meanwhile, in support of growing international interest, additional direct air connections to Rimini have been introduced between Munich and Spain.

"Gelato, the Italian frozen dessert, will be the protagonist of Gelato Meets Chains," explained Flavia Morelli, head of IEG's Food & Beverage division. "A new strategic project that, prior to the show, will feature, among other things, webinars and digital meetings for selected buyers and a guide, compiled by UIF and ACOMAG, on the economic, operational and image advantages of including gelato on menus."

SIGEP World will also assert its role as the true artisanal foodserviceindustry authority with SIGEP Vision, the "Lorenzo Cagnoni" Innovation Award and an international area for start-ups and talks.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724252/Italian_Exhibition_Group_SIGEP_World.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italy-sigep-world-2026-its-gelato-world-cup-year-pizza-revolution-is-back-india-as-guest-country-302497560.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.