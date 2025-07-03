Italian Exhibition Group: ITALY, SIGEP WORLD 2026: IT'S GELATO WORLD CUP YEAR, PIZZA (R)EVOLUTION IS BACK, INDIA AS GUEST COUNTRY

www.sigep.it/en

RIMINI, Italy, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gelato World Cup, the only competition in the world that sees the world's best gelato masters up against each other; and the Juniores Pastry World Cup, where pastry's young talents will be among the top international events at SIGEP World 2026 - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, in Italy, at Rimini Expo Centre from Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th January. The spotlights will also be on pizza with Pizza (R)evolution, a project capable of divulging new synergies between ingredients, technologies and consumption formats, as well as on coffee thanks to Innovation Bar, an immersive area that will describe the evolution of the global coffee shop.

SIGEP World, the international event organized by Italian Exhibition Group, showcases the very best of gelato, pastry, chocolate, coffee, bakery and pizza.

India, nominated as Guest Country at the 2026 edition, will play a key role.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO IEG, announced: "In 2025, the show hosted 1,300 exhibiting brands from 33 countries in 30 halls, welcoming an audience of professionals from 160 countries. For 2026, the internationalization strategy has been strengthened even further."

Marco Carniello, CBO IEG, added: "It will begin on November 6th at the Italian Embassy in Madrid with the SIGEP World roadshow aimed at the Spanish foodservice business community." Meanwhile, in support of growing international interest, additional direct air connections to Rimini have been introduced between Munich and Spain.

"Gelato, the Italian frozen dessert, will be the protagonist of Gelato Meets Chains," explained Flavia Morelli, head of IEG's Food & Beverage division. "A new strategic project that, prior to the show, will feature, among other things, webinars and digital meetings for selected buyers and a guide, compiled by UIF and ACOMAG, on the economic, operational and image advantages of including gelato on menus."

SIGEP World will also assert its role as the true artisanal foodserviceindustry authority with SIGEP Vision, the "Lorenzo Cagnoni" Innovation Award and an international area for start-ups and talks.

