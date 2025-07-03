Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Wendy Ann Payne & Sterling D. Neblett Named to AdvisorHub's 2025 Advisors to Watch List

Highlighting advisors making meaningful progress in delivering thoughtful support to the clients they serve.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA®, CEP® and Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, Co-Founders of Centurion Wealth Management, have been named to AdvisorHub's 2025 Advisors to Watch ranking. Sterling was recognized among the Top 250 RIAs, while Wendy earned a place on the 100 Women Advisors list.

Advisors to Watch



This year, AdvisorHub implemented a more modern and dynamic methodology to evaluate advisory professionals. The ranking emphasizes three key areas: 1) the overall scale and strength of the practice, 2) consistent business growth over time, and 3) demonstrated professionalism. To qualify, advisors must have at least seven years of experience, manage a minimum of $150 million in client assets, and maintain a clean regulatory record. The recognition is designed to highlight not only established firms but also those embracing innovation and offering thoughtful, strategic client guidance.

"I am overjoyed to be recognized among the Top Women Advisors by AdvisorHub. I am genuinely grateful to be included with so many talented advisors, it motivates me to continue putting my full heart into helping each client on their financial journey." - Wendy Ann Payne, 7/2/2025

"Being named to this list is truly meaningful," said Sterling D. Neblett, 7/2/2025. "It reinforces the importance of building strong client relationships and staying focused on strategies that create lasting impact."

The 2025 rankings also celebrate advisors who have demonstrated leadership in adapting to shifting markets, evolving client needs, and a changing economic environment.

This recognition follows the recent inclusion of both Wendy and Sterling on the Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list earlier this year.

AdvisorHub's goal with this ranking is to spotlight professionals across the country who are building resilient practices, delivering measurable value, and remaining client-focused in a dynamic industry.

Click here to view the full 2025 AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch rankings.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm that offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. These services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients navigate financial decisions and plan for the future.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures:

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

Providing the testimonial above presents a conflict of interest in that the investment adviser has a relationship with the applicable individual. More specifically, this relationship involves AdvisorHub conferring an award to Centurion Wealth Management, which our Co-Founders, Sterling Neblett & Wendy Payne, acknowledged and expressed gratitude for publicly.

The above-mentioned recognition/award was given on June 12th, 2025, based on the time period of January 1st, 2024 through December 31st, 2024. It was provided by AdvisorHub. Centurion Wealth Management has reasonable belief that the survey used to determine the award was fair and balanced. Clients and prospects should be aware that Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to the provider for the rating/award. The Advisors to Watch ranking is no guarantee of future investment outcomes and does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

Contact Information

Centurion Wealth Management

team@centurionwealth.com

(571)-765-1890

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wendy-ann-payne-and-sterling-d.-neblett-named-to-advisorhubs-2025-ad-1045081