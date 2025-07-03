Anzeige
03.07.2025 11:02 Uhr
SDI Partners Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management Spurred by Artificial Intelligence

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / SDI Partners, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in absolute return strategies, today announced at the start of the month it has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), a milestone achieved within 18 months of launching its inaugural funds. This rapid growth underscores the firm's ability to deliver compelling, uncorrelated returns and expand its client base in a challenging market environment.

The milestone follows the inception of two flagship strategies in Q1 2024: the Basic Partner Fund, which commenced with $20 million in capital, and the Accredited Partner Fund, which launched with $100 million. Since inception, these funds have generated cumulative returns of 377.44% and 963.77%, respectively, driven by a disciplined investment process and robust market positioning.

About SDI Partners

SDI Partners offers managed investment accounts and specialized fund vehicles designed for accredited and professional investors seeking absolute returns independent of traditional asset class performance. The firm relies on directional strategies leveraging a combination of artificial intelligence, quantitative models, macroeconomic analysis, and dynamic risk management techniques to capture asymmetric opportunities across global markets.

SDI Partners' investment philosophy is rooted in capital preservation and absolute return generation. By systematically identifying inefficiencies and exploiting volatility, the firm seeks to produce stable, superior risk-adjusted returns regardless of market cycles. This approach has enabled SDI Partners' funds to deliver consistent alpha in diverse environments while maintaining stringent downside protection.

Quote from Leadership

"Our surpassing the $1 billion AUM threshold is a testament to the confidence our investors place in our strategies and our unwavering commitment to excellence in absolute return investing," said David Rosenberg, Managing Partner at SDI Partners. "We set out to build investment solutions capable of delivering exceptional performance while maintaining rigorous risk controls, and our results demonstrate the efficacy of that vision. We remain steadfast in our dedication to identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities to create long-term value for our partners."

SDI Partners plans to further expand its product offerings, enhance its technology-driven research capabilities, and deepen its relationships with professional investors globally. The firm continues to evaluate emerging strategies and markets aligned with its core investment principles to sustain and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Media Contact

Jeremy Greene
media@sdi.partners
https://sdi.partners

SOURCE: SDI Partners



