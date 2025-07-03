Xinhua Silk Road: 4th RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo opens in E. China's Linyi

BEIJING, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo opened on June 27 in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. This year's expo featured 348 participating enterprises, with an exhibition area of 35,000 square meters and 1,200 booths, attracting 15,000 visitors on the first day.

The expo attracted exhibitors from 66 countries and regions including Malaysia, Cambodia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. A total of 247 international companies participated the event, among which 179 were from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members and 51 from the Belt and Road partner countries.

Meanwhile, the expo served as an exchange platform for companies at home and abroad. Consisting of 17 national pavilions and 7 international sister-city pavilions, the event attracted 28 cross-border e-commerce enterprises such as Wildberries and Voghion, and 20 international chambers of commerce and trade associations, including the China-Africa Business Council, Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME), the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, and the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center, Shanghai.

Furthermore, this year's expo highlighted reputable enterprises. Dedicated exhibition areas have been established for smart technology and multinational corporations for the first time, bringing together 18 leading tech companies such as Tesla and Unitree Robotics, and 11 Fortune Global 500 companies, including CP Group and Amazon, and showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

In addition, the expo featured major events such as China International Import Expo (CIIE) roadshow, and industry promotion conferences. The expo witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation agreements, which has expanded foreign trade services and the supply chain for online platforms.

In collaboration with eight major trading markets, including the hotel supplies market and international food market, the expo arranged on-site procurement by well-known supermarket chains and international procurement teams across Shandong Province, closely connecting local manufacturers and distribution enterprises. Besides, dedicated exhibition areas for high-quality export goods and international consumer products were set up to help local businesses tap into both domestic and global markets.

Moreover, online and offline experiences were integrated, pioneering a model that combines exhibitions, industry, logistics, and digitization. These efforts elevate the expo to a comprehensive platform for resource integration, and further amplify Linyi's strengths in commerce, logistics, and industrial development.

