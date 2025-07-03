HKFoods Plc: Inside information: HKFoods' assessment of the future of its bacon unit in Poland completed

HKFoods Plc Stock Exchange Release, inside information 3 July 2025, at 9.30 am EEST

On 28 April 2025 , HKFoods Plc announced that it had launched an assessment of the future of its Polish production unit in Swinoujscie, including an evaluation of the possible sale of the unit. HKFoods has now completed the assessment and, as a result, has decided to continue with the current group structure. The Polish production unit will continue to operate as part of the HKFoods Group.

"We have invested in the Polish bacon unit over the past years and the profitable unit is in good shape. We have developed the unit's capacity and efficiency by investing in in a slicing and packaging line in 2024, for example. During the first half of 2025, we have also continued our investment in increasing the added value of our Polish operations and our property development project. Following the extensive restructuring, we are now focusing on implementing our strategy in the HKFoods Group's operations in Finland and Poland, improving the competitiveness of our core business and the profitability of our operations, in addition to commercial activities," says Juha Ruohola, HKFoods' CEO.

HKFoods' production unit in Swinoujscie, Poland, specialises in bacon production. HKFoods Poland Sp. z o.o.'s net sales in 2025 are estimated at EUR 70 million. The unit also has intra-group sales and employs approximately 300 people.

HKFoods Plc

Juha Ruohola

CEO

Further information:

Juha Ruohola, CEO, HKFoods Plc, tel. +358 400 647 160

HKFoods Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700 or communications@hkfoods.com

