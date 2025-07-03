Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duell Oyj: Duell Corporation nine months 2025 financial Report September 2024-May 2025

3.7.2025 08:30:00 EEST | Duell Oyj | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

This is not an interim report in accordance with IAS 34. The company complies with the semi-annual reports required by the Securities Markets Act and normally publishes business reports for the first three and first nine months of the year, which present key information describing the company's financial development. This company announcement is also a summary of Duell's financial report for September 2024-May 2025. The complete Report is attached to this announcement as a pdf file. It is also available on the company website at https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations.

Challenging market conditions weighed on results

Unaudited financials presented below.

February 2025-May 2025 "Q3 2025" (comparable figures in parenthesis 2/2024-5/2024):

  • Net sales increased 0.7% to EUR 38.2 million (EUR 37.9 million), growth being fully organic. Net sales with comparable currencies decreased -0.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITA was EUR 2.1 million (EUR 3.2 million) with an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.4% (8.4%).
  • Net working capital was EUR 52.5 million (EUR 57.7 million).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 8.0 million (EUR 3.4 million).

September 2024-May 2025 "1-9 2025" (comparable figures in parenthesis 9/2023-5/2024):

  • Net sales increased 2.9% to EUR 95.7 million (EUR 93.1 million), growth being fully organic. Net sales with comparable currencies increased 1.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITA was EUR 3.9 million (EUR 4.8 million) with an adjusted EBITA margin of 4.1% (5.2%).
  • Net working capital was EUR 52.5 million (EUR 57.7 million).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -1.3 million (EUR -8.3 million).
  • Earnings per share was EUR -0.0 (EUR -0.0) (according to the number of shares at the end of the review period).

Duell lowered its guidance for the 2025 financial year on 30 June 2025 due to market uncertainty, further declining consumer confidence leading to a weaker-than-expected third quarter. At the same time, the company announced to remove its current medium-term financial targets, which it will redefine later. In the short term, Duell's focus will be on improving profitability and increasing organic net sales.

New guidance for the financial year 2025

The market environment has become more challenging, which has impacted Duell's net sales and profitability performance. As a result, the company is lowering its guidance for the 2025 financial year. The new guidance for the 9/2024-8/2025 financial year is:

  • Duell expects organic net sales with comparable currencies to be at the same level or lower as the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITA is expected to be below last year's level.

Previous guidance for financial year 2025 published on 10 April 2025

Markets have somewhat stabilised, but consumer sentiment remains fragile due to uncertainties. Duell expects the demand over the next 12 months to be slightly better than the comparison period, but there may be variations between product categories. The industry in which Duell operates remains relatively fragmented, which provides long-term opportunities and favours the larger players, of which Duell is one. Therefore, our guidance for financial year 9/2024-8/2025 is, that:

  • Duell expects that organic net sales with comparable currencies will be at the same level or higher than previous year.
  • Duell will continue to focus on improving profitability and expects adjusted EBITA to improve from last year's level.

CEO Magnus Miemois:

The third quarter started on a very promising note with a quickly fading winter in the Nordics, and along with that, high activity on pre-order deliveries for the summer season. Unfortunately, market activity slowed down later in the quarter, which negatively impacted total sales. Weakened consumer sentiment impacted demand, especially in the traditional brick-and-mortar sector of our dealer network. Larger retail players with broader addressable markets seem to have coped better in capturing consumers' attention. These dynamics affected the development trend and results for the quarter. As the third quarter is important for Duell, we are disappointed with this result and rewised our financial year 2025 guidance accordingly.

Despite the result being disappointing, there are also positives to mention from this quarter. We successfully executed our plan to increase the availability of high demand spare parts, which increased sales. Our focus on capturing growth in selected Central European markets continues to deliver results, and Duell's key markets are becoming increasingly diversified. Our development project for a new ecommerce platform has progressed well through critical build stages and is approaching its first commercial release phase.

I would like to thank all our customers, suppliers and partners, as well as the entire Duell organisation, for their efforts in achieving the best possible results in challenging market conditions. In the short term, our focus will be on improving profitability and increasing organic net sales.

Key figures and ratios
EUR thousand

Q3 2025

(2/2025-

5/2025)

Q3 2024 (2/2024-5/2024)

1-9 2025
(9/2024-5/2025)

1-9 2024

(9/2023-5/2024)

FY 2024
(9/2023-8/2024)

Net sales

38,183

37,904

95,727

93,073

124,652

Net sales growth, %

0.7

0.6

2.9

4.6

4.9

Net sales with comparable currencies, %

-0.8

2.7

1.4

4.3

5.7

Gross margin

8,287

9,453

22,218

23,015

30,339

Gross margin, %

21.7

24.9

23.2

24.7

24.3

EBITDA

2,317

3,172

4,375

2,428

4,564

EBITDA margin, %

6.1

8.4

4.6

2.6

3.7

Items affecting comparability, EBITDA*

100

269

364

3,099

2,577

Adjusted EBITDA

2,418

3,441

4,739

5,527

7,141

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

6.3

9.1

5.0

5.9

5.7

EBITA

1,976

2,928

3,531

1,743

3,628

EBITA margin, %

5.2

7.7

3.7

1.9

2.9

Adjusted EBITA

2,076

3,197

3,896

4,842

6,205

Adjusted EBITA margin, %

5.4

8.4

4.1

5.2

5.0

Operating profit

1,286

2,233

1,442

-337

842

Operating profit margin, %

3.4

5.9

1.5

-0.4

0.7

Earnings per share, basic, EUR*

-0.020

-0.003

-0.000

-0.006

-0.004

Earnings per share, diluted, EUR*

-0.019

-0.003

-0.000

-0.006

-0.004

Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period, basic**

5,194,374

1,038,546,116

5,194,974

1,038,546,116

1,036,334,706

Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period, diluted**

5,303,574

1,308,546,116

5,303,574

1,038,546,116

1,045,534,706

Investments in tangible and intangible assets excluding acquisitions

512

189



931

628

746

Net debt

21,628

27,086

21,628

27,086

19,563

Net working capital

52,512

57,665

52,512

57,665

48,323

Inventory, % of LTM*** net sales

39.1

40.5

39.1

40.5

36.1

Cash flow from operating activities

8,016

3,402

-1,343

-8,305

-912

Equity ratio, %

50.8

53.1

50.8

53.1

55.0

* According to the number of shares at the end of the review period
**The company does not report the average number of shares for the period due to the reverse split
***LTM = Last twelve months

Operational key figures

Q3 2025

(2/2025-

5/2025)

Q3 2024 (2/2024-5/2024)

1-9 2025
(9/2024-5/2025)

1-9 2024

(9/2023-5/2024)

FY 2024
(9/2023-8/2024)

Number of brands

548

548

548

548

535

Share of own brand sales, % of total

17

16

19

19

18

Share of online sales, % of total

30

26

29

26

26

Share of sales in Nordics, % of total

49

51

51

54

53

Share of sales in Central Europe, % of total

51

49

49

46

47

Full-time equivalent employees, average

212

217

208

218

215

Significant events during review period

Duell announced on 16 April that it has appointed Anne-May Asplund as the Group's Chief People and Communications Officer and member of the Management Team, effective 1 July 2025. Asplund joins Duell from her position as Chief People & Culture Officer at Hedengren Group. Prior to Hedengren, Asplund held various management and specialist positions in human resources and communications since 2002 and, also has a strong background in listed companies as well as in the wholesale industry.

Significant events after review period

Duell lowered its guidance for the 2025 financial year on 30 June 2025 due to market uncertainty, further declining consumer confidence leading to a weaker-than-expected third quarter. At the same time, the company announced to remove its current medium-term financial targets, which it will redefine later. In the short term, Duell's focus will be on improving profitability and increasing organic net sales.

Webcast for investors and media

Duell will arrange a live webcast for investors and media in English on July 3, 2025, at 10.30 am EET. The webcast can be followed online through this link. A presentation will be held by CEO Magnus Miemois, CFO Caj Malmsten and IR Pellervo Hämäläinen. A recording of the event will be available later the same day at https://investors.duell.eu/.

Financial reporting and Annual General Meetings in Financial Year 2025

During the Financial Year 2025, Duell will publish financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statements Bulletin for the financial year 9/2024-8/2025 (Q4 2025) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Annual Report 2025, which includes, among other things, the Report of the Board of Directors, Company's financial statements, auditor's reports and sustainability report in the week commencing October 27, 2025.

Duell's Annual General Meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The financial reviews and the annual report will be available after publication on the company's investor website at (https://investors.duell.eu/en/reports_and_presentations).

Further information

Magnus Miemois, CEO
Duell Corporation
+358 50?558 1405
magnus.miemois@duell.eu

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and IR Manager
Duell Corporation
+358 40 674 5257
pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Certified Advisor

Oaklins Finland Ltd, +358 9 612 9670

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 130,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2024 was EUR 125 million and it employs over 200 people. Duell's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.duell.eu.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
