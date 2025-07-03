Persistent Systems: Shimona Chadha Joins Persistent as Chief Marketing Officer

Brings over two decades of experience in marketing transformation for accelerated growth and brand impact

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, today announced the appointment of Shimona Chadha as Chief Marketing Officer. She will be responsible for driving the Company's global marketing strategy, strengthening brand positioning, and enabling business growth through integrated marketing initiatives.

With more than two decades of experience across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C segments, Shimona has led marketing transformations that unlock business value and accelerate growth. She joins Persistent from HCLTech, where she served as Vice President and Head of North America Vertical Marketing. As part of HCLTech's senior marketing leadership team, she drove revenue growth and was instrumental in building a Generative AI-powered marketing engine for improved brand visibility, go-to-market effectiveness, and pipeline conversion in high-value markets.

Shimona has also held senior leadership roles and led customer-focused growth strategies at Vodafone Idea and Abbott. Her contributions have been recognized with industry honors, including Forrester's Program of the Year 2025 and the Stevie Award for Women in Business and Inspiring Women in Business. She is also a strong advocate for inclusive leadership and talent development, having co-chaired initiatives for IAOP and mentored rising professionals across the global tech ecosystem. Shimona will be a member of Persistent's executive leadership team and is based out of New Jersey, USA.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are thrilled to welcome Shimona to Persistent as we accelerate our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. With our global client relationships continuing to grow in scale and depth, the need for a brand that reflects both our innovation edge and execution excellence has never been greater. Shimona brings a results-oriented, data-informed approach to marketing, aligning brand strategy with business objectives to deliver measurable outcomes. Her leadership will be critical in strengthening market engagement, enabling go-to-market impact, and amplifying Persistent's differentiation in the industry."

Shimona Chadha, Chief Marketing Officer, Persistent:

"Persistent's strong momentum, forward-thinking leadership culture, and distinctive global ambitions make this a defining moment to join the Company and contribute to its inspiring journey. Marketing plays a pivotal role in scaling revenue, strengthening brand relevance, and shaping how we consistently show up and win the market. I'm excited to help expand that impact with purpose and precision."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 24,500 employees located in 19 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15 as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 327% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 Report.

