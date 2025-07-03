On June 29, 2025, the Running at the Castle of Versailles, known for its historical significance and the most royal of the races, took place in the picturesque setting of Versailles, France. This year's event witnessed an unprecedented collaboration between a Chinese sports brand XTEP and a robot technology firm Unitree Technology, adding a futuristic twist to the traditional race.

The highlight of the race was undoubtedly the appearance of a humanoid robot, donning XTEP 360X 2.0 Speed Up colorway running shoes. As the robot dashed along the iconic royal running track, it captured the praise of spectators and runners from all over the world, who had gathered to witness this unique blend of speed, technology, and history.

As the official partner and exclusive sports equipment sponsor of the event, XTEP showcased its self-developed Champion Edition Family running shoes at this gathering, which has been meticulously designed and developed through rigorous research and innovation, winning the hearts of many foreign runners. The brand also demonstrated the hard-core strength and innovative genes of Chinese technology to the world by featuring a humanoid robot wearing Chinese running shoes in an international road running event for the first time.

During the race, the robot not only ran but also challenged high-difficulty moves such as fighting and street dance, demonstrating its flexibility and technology. XTEP 360X 2.0 Speed Up colorway running shoes are equipped with advanced technology and efficient shock absorption, significantly enhancing athletic performance. These shoes are hailed as the national carbon-plate running shoes that everyone can wear. XTEP hopes to use technology to empower everyone to run.

By featuring a humanoid robot wearing their running shoes, XTEP demonstrated its vision for the future of sports, where technology and human performance seamlessly converge.

The collaboration between Xtep and Unitree Technology is not only a combination of technologies, but also a significant step in promoting China's manufacturing from "catching up" to "taking the lead", demonstrating China's innovative capabilities in sports. This event validates the strength of China's technology and sets a new benchmark for the global sports industry.

As the race unfolded, it became a celebration of not just speed and elegance, but also of the enduring friendship and cooperation between China and France. XTEP's participation in the Running at the Castle of Versailles marked a significant moment in the brand's history, solidifying its position as a leading force in the global sports industry and highlighting the limitless possibilities that lie at the intersection of technology, sports, and international diplomacy.

