Xi'an, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Recently, Xi'an International University (XAIU), in collaboration with its professional ensemble Xi'an International Drum Music Troupe, proudly presents its 2025 image promotional film, "Freedom in Passion."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19aAOsRQzT8

In this film, students unleash their innate freedom to the rhythm of Xi'an Drum Music, showcasing their unique vibrant energy. Passions are intense, flowing, and explorative; diverse campus life nurtures students' ability to cultivate and express their devotion, giving life greater depth. From traditional cultural academies and student clubs to sports associations, international festivals, grand performances, and extracurricular activities-every corner of the campus offers a stage for confident exploration and boundless expression.

With an open-minded approach, Xi'an International University (XAIU) encourages students to explore the unknown and pursue their dreams. Through its advanced educational philosophy and diverse campus life, the university builds a stage for dream-chasing, allowing youthful vitality to shine unrestrained.

