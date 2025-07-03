Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 12:02 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epique Realty Announces 600% Growth at Annual PowerCON Event

Now Open in All 50 States, Tech Brokerage Celebrates 4,000 Agents in Record Time

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / At this year's highly anticipated PowerCON event, Epique Realty announced a landmark achievement: 600% growth in 2024, cementing its position as the fastest-scaling cloud-based brokerage in the U.S. The company also unveiled its nationwide expansion, now officially open in all 50 states.

In just 3.2 months, Epique Realty grew to over 4,000 agents, a milestone that took other cloud brokerages over seven years to reach. This meteoric rise signals a fundamental shift in how real estate professionals are choosing their brokerage homes.

"All these brokerages talk about growth," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "But their growth is modest at best. We're growing 30 times faster than they were in 2024, because we're building something agents actually want to be a part of."

GROWTH HIGHLIGHTS SHARED AT POWERCON:

  • 600% agent growth in 2024

  • 4,000+ agents added in 3 years

  • Officially open in all 50 U.S. states

  • Growth rate 30x faster than legacy cloud brokerages

Epique Realty's rapid expansion is powered by its future-first tech stack, modern brand identity, full-agent benefits, including healthcare, and an authentic culture of community and innovation. The brokerage is not just scaling, it's redefining what "growth" looks like in the real estate industry.

About Epique Realty:
Epique Realty is the fastest-growing, tech-empowered real estate brokerage in the U.S., delivering cutting-edge tools, full healthcare, and unmatched agent support. With a footprint now in all 50 states and a culture that celebrates collaboration, Epique is powering the next era of real estate.

Learn more at www.joinepique.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-announces-600-growth-at-annual-powercon-event-1045547

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.