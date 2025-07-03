Epique Realty Announces 600% Growth at Annual PowerCON Event

Now Open in All 50 States, Tech Brokerage Celebrates 4,000 Agents in Record Time

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / At this year's highly anticipated PowerCON event, Epique Realty announced a landmark achievement: 600% growth in 2024, cementing its position as the fastest-scaling cloud-based brokerage in the U.S. The company also unveiled its nationwide expansion, now officially open in all 50 states.

In just 3.2 months, Epique Realty grew to over 4,000 agents, a milestone that took other cloud brokerages over seven years to reach. This meteoric rise signals a fundamental shift in how real estate professionals are choosing their brokerage homes.

"All these brokerages talk about growth," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "But their growth is modest at best. We're growing 30 times faster than they were in 2024, because we're building something agents actually want to be a part of."

GROWTH HIGHLIGHTS SHARED AT POWERCON:

600% agent growth in 2024

4,000+ agents added in 3 years

Officially open in all 50 U.S. states

Growth rate 30x faster than legacy cloud brokerages

Epique Realty's rapid expansion is powered by its future-first tech stack, modern brand identity, full-agent benefits, including healthcare, and an authentic culture of community and innovation. The brokerage is not just scaling, it's redefining what "growth" looks like in the real estate industry.

About Epique Realty:

Epique Realty is the fastest-growing, tech-empowered real estate brokerage in the U.S., delivering cutting-edge tools, full healthcare, and unmatched agent support. With a footprint now in all 50 states and a culture that celebrates collaboration, Epique is powering the next era of real estate.

Learn more at www.joinepique.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-announces-600-growth-at-annual-powercon-event-1045547