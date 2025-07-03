Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic collaboration through a definitive acquisition agreement dated July 3, 2025 (the "Agreement") with Fritzøe Skoger AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Treschow-Fritzøe AS (or "Fritzøe"), whereby Teako has sold 100% of four (4) rare earth projects, comprising nine (9) exploration rights in Vestfold and Telemark counties (see map here) (collectively, the "Properties") for a cash consideration of NOK 2,500,000 (approximately $340,000 CAD). Pursuant to the Agreement, Teako retains the right to 10% of all the sale proceeds from any direct or indirect disposition of all or any part of the Properties.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Teako also becomes the preferred provider of exploration services for Fritzøe (the "Exploration Services") for a period of 36 months on the Properties and selected Fritzøe properties (the "Fritzøe Properties")(see map here). Provision of the Exploration Services is expected to, when requested by Fritzøe, provide Teako with a revenue stream, which will strategically enhance the funding available for the advancement of the Company's core projects.

Sven Gollan, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "From day one, our project hub approach has been fundamental to our strategy, evaluating multiple Norwegian projects to identify and develop the most promising ones alongside strong partners. This collaboration with Fritzøe Skoger and Treschow-Fritzøe AS creates potential valuable cash flow, reduces our exposure to market fluctuations, and opens new pathways for economic discoveries without diverting focus from our core base metal projects. Partnering with such a well-established Norwegian company demonstrates the power of local cooperation built on mutual trust and shared values."

Terje Kristoffersen, Chief Executive Officer, Fritzøe Skoger AS, commented: "Mapping of minerals deposits on Fritzøe Skoger's property has been carried out over many decades. We have a long-term strategy for responsible, sustainable and

transparent management and extraction of natural resources on the property. With this agreement, we increase our control with the exploration rights in the area and have teamed up with a strategic partner for possible future exploration processes. However, we currently have no short-term plans related to the acquired exploration rights"

Over the past several months, the Company has observed increased interest in specific assets within its project hub - a reflection not only of Norway's appeal as a mining jurisdiction, but also the potential based on Teako's very strong market position and corporate strategy of its project hub to leverage opportunities for partnerships and sales to fund core assets. While there can be no certainty regarding outcomes, the Company's objective for the second half of the year is to pursue additional project deals with strong partners while continuing to advance its core assets. These deals, if secured, are intended to potentially bring in capital and/or ongoing cash flow, retain upside exposure, and reduce overall risk, thereby strengthening Teako's foundation. The market will be advised in due course should additional deals materialize.

About the Properties

The Properties are part of Teako's project hub, and all prospective for REE-Phosphate-Iron-Titanium and are located near Europe's largest proven deposit of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") at Fensfeltet1 in southern Norway. See press releases dated May 21, 2024 and June 25, 2024 for more information on the Properties noting that the Properties were amended in 2025.

About Fritzøe

Treschow-Fritzøe is among the oldest and most traditional companies in Norway. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Fritzøe Skoger AS, stands as one of Norway's largest landowners and controls the land where the Properties are situated. Treschow-Fritzøe's diverse portfolio includes operations across forestry and natural resources, property management and development, stone industry, building materials distribution, renewable energy, and capital management. For more information about Fritzøe, please visit: https://www.fritzoe.no/

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release relating to the Properties has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and reviewed and approved by Eric Roth, a Non-Executive Director of Teako and Qualified Person under NI 43- 101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Roth has over 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper, cobalt, zinc and molybdenum. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to (i) expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers and anticipated benefits of the Agreement; (ii) expectations regarding future development opportunities in connection with the Properties and Teako's core projects; (iii) expectations regarding the services that may be provided to Fritzøe and the potential financial benefits to Teako; (iv) expectations concerning the Company's business plans and operations; and (v) the Company's expectations and views with respect to certain mining jurisdictions, future transactions and the Company's plans and expectations with respect to profitable exploration activities. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended January 31, 2025.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

1 References made to adjacent mines/projects provide context for the projects but are not necessarily indicative that the projects host similar tonnages or grades of REE, phosphate (apatite), iron, or titanium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257658

SOURCE: Teako Minerals Corp.