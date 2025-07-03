KuCoin Futures Ranks 4th Globally on CoinGlass' Latest Derivatives Exchange List

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, is proud to announce that KuCoin Futures has officially been listed on CoinGlass, the trusted crypto derivatives analytics platform, and now ranks 4th globally among all derivatives exchanges.

As institutional and retail interest in crypto derivatives continues to rise, CoinGlass plays a vital role in providing real-time data that shapes user perception and decision-making. The platform's comprehensive ranking system incorporates multiple market indicators, including open interest, trading volume, funding rates, and liquidation activity. KuCoin's strong showing across these metrics highlights its deep market participation, robust liquidity, and ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and data-driven trading experience.

With this new listing, global users can access real-time insights into KuCoin Futures directly via CoinGlass. These include aggregated open interest across all contracts, funding rates, liquidation maps, and market heatmaps. Additionally, CoinGlass provides advanced analytics such as open interest-K line correlations, cumulative trading volume deltas for both spot and futures, net long/short positioning, premium indices, and long-short ratios.

These tools empower traders-particularly professionals-to identify strategic cross-platform opportunities such as funding rate arbitrage, price discrepancies between exchanges, unusual open interest surges, and other key market signals. By leveraging these insights, traders can better assess market dynamics and optimize their strategies across multiple trading venues.

In parallel with this milestone, KuCoin Futures recently launched a $10 million global initiative, aimed at strengthening community and affiliate partnerships while supporting the next generation of Web3 innovators. This initiative is part of KuCoin's broader mission to rebuild trust in the crypto industry and foster a more sustainable, decentralized ecosystem.

"We're honored to be recognized by CoinGlass as one of the top futures trading platforms globally," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "This achievement reflects the trust of our global user base and our commitment to transparency, innovation, and excellence in product development. We will continue to enhance our infrastructure and empower traders with world-class tools and insights."

About KuCoin Futures

Launched in 2019, KuCoin Futures is the derivatives arm of KuCoin, offering a wide range of perpetual and quarterly contracts across major cryptocurrencies. Built for both retail and institutional users, KuCoin Futures delivers a powerful, intuitive, and secure trading experience backed by robust liquidity and advanced risk management systems. The platform supports cross-margin and isolated-margin modes, customizable leverage, and a comprehensive API, making it one of the most user-friendly and scalable derivatives platforms in the industry.

To learn more, visit https://www.kucoin.com/futures

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723538/image_5002362_28276725.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-futures-ranks-4th-globally-on-coinglass-latest-derivatives-exchange-list-302497576.html