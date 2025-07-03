Anzeige
03.07.2025
SOUEAST MOTOR: SOUEAST Accelerates African Strategy with Grand Debut in Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST officially announced its entry into the Libyan market with a grand brand launch ceremony at the Royal Palace of Tripoli. The event commenced with an imaginative visual presentation that transported the audience through time, starting from Libya's rich historical heritage, moving through the evolution of the global auto industry and SOUEAST's forward-looking vision for the future in Africa.

(Image 1: SOUEAST Launched in Libya)

This launch signifies SOUEAST's ongoing commitment to North African strategy, with Libya becoming the second national market following Morocco. Driven by innovative technology and exceptional quality, SOUEAST introduced a lineup of urban SUVs carefully tailored to meet local market demands: the S09, S07, and S06.

The S09, a flagship smart premium SUV, combines aesthetic design with intelligent driving features. Powered by a robust 2.0T engine, it offers a spacious 7-seat layout, tailored for urban users seeking both premium and comfort.

Designed with ventilation and electric lumbar support functions, the seats ensure exceptional comfort, while a 15.6-inch console screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 and automatic dual-zone AC create a luxurious in-cabin experience for all passengers.

The S07, an urban intelligent SUV, blends practicality with style, catering to urban trendy and fun-loving youth. Inspired by futuristic design and avant-garde aesthetics, the S07's sleek lines and forward-thinking design exude a bold sense of modernity.

Moreover, it features an electronic 6-way adjustable driver seat with memory , along with a 12.3-inch connected screens for user-friendly interface. Its 3-zone climate control, dual zones for voice control support numerous languages, and full ADAS enhance safety, convenience and comfort, making every journey effortless.

(Image 2: SOUEAST S07)

The S06, a stylish urban SUV, boasts a dynamic and modern design, with its roaring tiger front face delivering a strong visual presence.

Inside, it features 15.6-inch big console screen and SONY 9-speaker audio system, creating an immersive driving atmosphere. Enhanced by an L2 intelligent assisted driving system and a 360° panoramic visual parking assist, the S06 provides an "EASE" mobility experience for energetic urban youth.

SOUEAST has partnered with KMG Group, a leading Libyan conglomerate with extensive expertise in automotive distribution. KMG Group's in-depth market knowledge and well-established network will be instrumental in SOUEAST's market penetration and customer service excellence.

Moving forward, SOUEAST will continue to strengthen its layout and service system, deepen local cooperation, and amplify its brand influence. As Mr. Andy Yuan, Assistant President of SOUEAST International, emphasized in the event, "In Libya, for Libya, we will join hands with local partners to deliver premium products tailored for Libyan roads, exceptional experiences that exceed expectations and the most exciting mobility future you can anticipate."

SOUEAST's expansion into Libya represents a significant milestone in its global strategy. Aligned with the brand's mission to "EASE YOUR LIFE," SOUEAST's presence in Libya is anticipated to accelerate the country's green transition and sustainable development. This July, SOUEAST is set to launch its brand and debut new products in Egypt, marking another strategic step in its African expansion.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a3b078b-5f74-44bf-aacc-815d3af7800a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63badf97-dda2-49ab-b86b-e150633efa4d



Contact Person: Frida Fu Email: yuhe.fu@soueast-motor.com

