Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)
As at close of business on 02-July-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
382.56p
INCLUDING current year revenue
389.36p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 02-July-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
358.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue
358.94p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596