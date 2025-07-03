Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 12:12 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elemental Energy: Next-Gen Construction: 200 & 500kVA hybrid fuel-cell power

Elemental Energy launches its latest 200 & 500kVA hybrid hydrogen-BESS solution to optimise power supplies and eliminate combustion generators.

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Energy launched its latest H2IPO200 & 500 systems at VINCI Group's Innovation Inspiration Day 2025. Built to deliver reliable, renewable power and eliminate combustion generators on grid restricted sites, particularly common in the UK and European construction industry.

H2IPO hybrid power hub with integrated BESS and Toyota's PEM fuel-cells. Hydrogen supplied by Elemental Energy's 99kg H2 mini-trailer.

Founder and CEO, Michael Patterson says "It is exciting to launch our new H2IPO models which have been in development over the last 2 years and are now ready for commercial markets. Clean hydrogen power is now a real option to replace fossil fuels."

The new designs build on the company's H2IPO100, first introduced in 2024 as a deployable microgrid product for distributed energy sites. The H2IPO range tackles reliance on combustion fuels by creating a single energy hub that smoothly integrates and controls multiple power sources, including hydrogen fuel-cells.

For the construction sector, this is an alternative to the current "stepping-stone" of battery systems (BESS) charged by combustion generators. The H2IPO's large integrated BESS matches what you find on many sites today and can be charged directly by any on site AC or DC power supplies (capped grid feeds, solar panels, other generators) or its internal hydrogen fuel-cells, from Toyota Motor Europe.

The innovative design delivers:

  • Best-in-class footprint
  • Improved electrical efficiency
  • Reduced safety zone requirements
  • A robust, construction-ready housing

The result is a plug-and-play energy hub with a 15+ year service life that significantly simplifies on-site power delivery.

Patterson said: "We recognised the need for a one-stop-shop energy hub that optimises any source of available power and integrates hydrogen fuel-cells at optimal efficiency. With H2IPO we have achieved this in an extremely compact and robust product."

He added that "Replacing the generator was only one piece of the puzzle, we saw the industry struggling with system integration and with getting clean hydrogen fuel to sites. Combined with our hydrogen mini-trailer, H2IPO cuts fuel costs and makes it really simple to power a site with hydrogen."

Manufacturability improvements in the new models now enable growth of a fleet of the power hubs for the UK and EU.

Lead the transition, eliminate diesel, and cut emissions.

www.elemental.energy | sales@elemental.energy

Elemental Energy is an advanced energy and hydrogen engineering company developing leading solutions that integrate renewables and hydrogen for modern power systems. The company is based in the UK and operating internationally. For more information, visit www.elemental.energy

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724270/Elemental_Energy_Mini_Trailer.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-gen-construction-200--500kva-hybrid-fuel-cell-power-302497586.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.