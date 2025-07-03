Anzeige
03.07.2025
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

Date: 03 July 2025

Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Net Asset Values

Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values

(NAVs) of the Company as at the close of business on 02 July 2025 are as follows:

380.48 pence per share (including income)

376.32 pence per share (excluding income)

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


