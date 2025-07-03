Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

July 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2025, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.2% SSE 6.4% RWE 6.1% Clearway Energy A Class 6.1% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Northland Power 5.1% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 5.1% Bonheur 4.4% Grenergy Renovables 4.4% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% Drax Group 4.2% National Grid 3.8% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Cadeler 3.2% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 3.1% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.1% GCP Infrastructure Investments 2.0% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 1.8% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 1.6% Fastned 1.6% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 1.5% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.4% Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF 1.2% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.2% Orsted 1.0% Serena Energia 1.0% AES 1.0% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.9% MPC Energy Solutions 0.8% 7C Solarparken 0.6% Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Scatec Solar 0.5% Foresight Environmental Infrastructure 0.5% US Solar Fund 0.3% Westbridge Renewable Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 30 June 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 33.8% Renewable energy developers 27.5% Renewable focused utilities 7.4% Energy storage 5.1% Biomass generation and production 4.2% Electricity networks 3.8% Renewable technology and service 3.2% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 7.1% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.6% Fixed Interest Securities 4.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%