Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2025, its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind
7.2%
SSE
6.4%
RWE
6.1%
Clearway Energy A Class
6.1%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.3%
Northland Power
5.1%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
5.1%
Bonheur
4.4%
Grenergy Renovables
4.4%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
4.3%
Drax Group
4.2%
National Grid
3.8%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.7%
Cadeler
3.2%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
3.1%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.1%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
2.0%
Greencoat Renewable
1.8%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
1.8%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.7%
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC
1.6%
Fastned
1.6%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
1.5%
The Renewables Infrastructure Group
1.4%
Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF
1.2%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.2%
Orsted
1.0%
Serena Energia
1.0%
AES
1.0%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.9%
MPC Energy Solutions
0.8%
7C Solarparken
0.6%
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income
0.5%
Boralex
0.5%
Scatec Solar
0.5%
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
0.5%
US Solar Fund
0.3%
Westbridge Renewable Energy
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
At close of business on 30 June 2025, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
33.8%
Renewable energy developers
27.5%
Renewable focused utilities
7.4%
Energy storage
5.1%
Biomass generation and production
4.2%
Electricity networks
3.8%
Renewable technology and service
3.2%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
7.1%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.6%
Fixed Interest Securities
4.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
32.8%
Europe (ex UK)
27.0%
Global
26.5%
North America
9.0%
Latin America
3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
1.7%