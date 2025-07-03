Scientists in Switzerland have conducted techno-economic analysis of perovskite solar module manufacturing costs in terms of levelized cost of energy and have found that these products could be competitive in the Alpine country provided that they achieve an efficiency of over 24% with a lifespan of 20 years and over 20% with a lifecycle of 30 years. A group of scientists from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has developed a bottom-up techno-economic model to assess perovskite solar module manufacturing costs and feasibility. The modeling is based on existing models for PV manufacturing ...

