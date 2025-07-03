American Express Leadership Academy Returns to London with Dior Creative Director Jonathan Anderson

The four-day program, created in partnership with Common Purpose, will feature Anderson and a dynamic lineup of programming for nonprofit leaders from 24 countries

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express today announced that Jonathan Anderson, acclaimed creative director of Dior, former creative director of Loewe, and founder of JW Anderson, will join the 2025 American Express Leadership Academy in London to address nonprofit leaders on how to lead through innovation and drive impact. Anderson's appearance marks a major milestone for the Academy, introducing one of the most influential voices in global design and creative leadership to nonprofit leaders participating in the London program. Anderson will be in conversation with Alexander Fury, fashion features director at large for Another Magazine and menswear critic at Financial Times.

Hosted in partnership with Common Purpose, the American Express Leadership Academy's London program will welcome 78 nonprofit leaders from two dozen countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in early July. Founded in 2007, the Academy is designed to build the personal, business, and communication skills of leaders through multi-day in-person and virtual programming. Since its launch, American Express has invested approximately $100 million in the Academy and has helped more than 165,000 leaders around the world reach their potential.

"For 18 years, the American Express Leadership Academy has been bringing together nonprofit leaders to build their leadership skills and strategic mindset to drive meaningful change," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at American Express. "As a visionary in the fashion world, Jonathan Anderson will share his philosophy on leading global creative brands with creativity, purpose, and resilience, as we continue to gather bold thinkers across sectors to learn from one another and accelerate their global impact."

This year's London program will feature a robust schedule of learning opportunities, including storytelling workshops, immersive visits with other nonprofits, and group projects on topics like building an innovative mindset.

As the final stop for this year, the American Express Leadership Academy will head to New York in November. To apply for the 2025 Americas cohort or register for future cohorts around the world, click here.

